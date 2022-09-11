All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 in October, RTX 4080 + RTX 4070 in November

NVIDIA's current Ada Lovelace GPU release schedule: GeForce RTX 4090 launched in October, GeForce RTX 3080 and maybe RTX 4070 (or 4070 Ti) in November.

Published Sep 11, 2022 8:30 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 11 2022 8:43 PM CDT
NVIDIA is gearing up to tease what should be the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards at its Project Beyond event later this month... and now we have an updated release schedule.

The ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card

We are looking at an early/mid-October release for the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, while the GeForce RTX 4080 and the GeForce RTX 4070 (or RTX 4070 Ti) are launching in early/mid-November, according to leaker Moore's Law is Dead.

The last we heard was from old rumors from months ago, where NVIDIA was meant to launch the GeForce RTX 4090 by now... previous rumors had RTX 4090 launching in August and the RTX 4080 + RTX 4070 in September. Well, spoiler alert... it's now September and there are no cards, but we do have the "Project Beyond" event and should expect the RTX 4090 in October, and RTX 4080 + RTX 4070 in November.

Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that we should tune into his next Broken Silicon podcast, where we'll get the full leak. It'll be interesting to see what NVIDIA does from here, as it will need to be competing with AMD and its new RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU that will be fighting AD102 (the highest-end Ada Lovelace GPU).

AMD's new RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU is going to cause NVIDIA to only have a nanosecond to pause and assess the situation, responding with an even higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card... or if needed, a new TITAN-class Ada Lovelace monster GPU with 48GB of GDDR6X memory... or even next-gen GDDR7 memory that's right around the corner.

We recently saw some purported "prototype" GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card coolers, with a new triple-fan cooler on the front that looks (at least in my opinion) like AMD's previous-gen Vega-based Radeon VII graphics card. There were also renders of the purported GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, which looks like a slightly bigger GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition (and that's not a bad thing). There's more on these stories in the links above.

