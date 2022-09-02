Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC spotted: oh man, here we go

COLORFUL's next-gen iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC graphics card teased, Ada Lovelace is looking good in custom form from COLORFUL in these leaks.

Published Sep 2, 2022 12:21 AM CDT
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card just turned up in some fresh leaks, with a gander at its newly-minted font and RTX 3090-class chunky cooler. But now... now it's time for some color.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC spotted: oh man, here we go 03 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL's next-gen iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC graphics card is now in the wild, after an anonymous source provided me with this image. This of course could be fake, but if it's real then COLORFUL has a real nice-looking design on its new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC graphics card.

The card itself features a single 16-pin power connector, with provisions for two more on what I'm assured to see as some monster custom GeForce RTX 4080 or GeForce RTX 4090 from COLORFUL. COLORFUL's design is very similar (except its switched white to black) from its iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO OC 8G, that I reviewed earlier this year. I loved the design then, and even said I'd love to see a higher-end graphics card with that design and here we have the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Ultra OC. Yep, love that style.

I'm sure all AIB partners will have mosnter triple 16-pin power versions of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs at the top end, so prepare your power supplies accordingly. Oh, and airflow in your room and maybe get a fan, and a UPS.

On the packaging we can see "NVIDIA LOVELACE ARCH" pointing to NVIDIA's next-gen "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture, with the obvious "Ray Tracing" and "DLSS" but nothing else here to give us any hints on final specs. There's no VRAM amounts here, either.

NVIDIA is expected to use the AD103-300 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, with 9728 CUDA cores, or 76 SMs enabled in total (out of the possible 84 SMs). Previously, the GeForce RTX 4080 was expected to have 10,240 CUDA cores, or 80 SMs. Fresh rumors also suggested it will feature 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 23Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus that would feed out up to 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth on a 340W TDP.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR 12GB GDRR6X (RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio 12G LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$860.97
$860.97$814.97$799.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2022 at 12:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.