NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 with 16GB + 12GB GDDR6X launching at same time

We are hearing that NVIDIA will be offering up gamers not one, but two GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card SKUs: one with 16GB of GDDR6X, and another that has 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

That is some of the very latest from the rumor mill on the GeForce RTX 4080, but the same leaker "MEGAsizeGPU" also said that the RTX 4080 with 12GB of GDDR6X memory will have a 10-layer PCB design, while the RTX 4080 with 16GB of GDDR6X memory uses a 12-layer PCB design.

Normally we'd see one of these SKUs released at launch but not both, with the leaker saying that NVIDIA will be unveiling both the GeForce RTX 4080 with 16GB of GDDR6X memory and GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of GDDR6X both at the same time. We have seen varying VRAM amounts on its GPUs for a while -- the latest with Ampere and its GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB, 12GB, and hell, even 20GB in the wild recently -- but launching at the same time is going to be interesting.

The latest from leaker "kopite7kimi" is that "PG141-SKU340/341" will be the RTX 4080 with 12GB, while "PG141-SKU336/337" will eventually be the RTX 4070. There's always misinformation from NVIDIA, AMD, leakers, and everyone in between... so we'll have to see how much of this ends up being true and most of all, correct in the coming months.

We've heard previously that NVIDIA will be outfitting its new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with faster GDDR6X memory clocked at 23Gbps bandwidth, on a 256-bit memory bus that will provide up to 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to have a 340W TDP according to the latest leaks.

NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X, which isn't enough in its class against AMD's fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT (at the time) with 16GB GDDR6, and the replacement of the RX 6900 XT in the Radeon RX 6950 XT continued with 16GB GDDR6X. NVIDIA's faster GeForce RTX 3080 Ti only has 12GB of GDDR6X, while the real dominance happens with the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti both with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.