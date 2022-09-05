Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Over 6,000 people worked on Grand Theft Auto V

Thousands upon thousands of people joined together to work on Grand Theft Auto V, a game that has helped Rockstar make nearly $8 billion since launch.

Over 6,000 people worked on Grand Theft Auto V
Published Sep 5, 2022 12:24 PM CDT
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling games of all time, was made with the help of thousands upon thousands of people.

Over 6,000 people worked on Grand Theft Auto V 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rockstar Games recently put up a new post thanking the massive army of developers, specialists, and staffers who worked on one of the most popular and best-selling games of all time. With nearly 170 million shipments worldwide across three console generations, GTA V is less of a game and more of a kind of mini franchise in of itself; the game has generated at least $7.68 billion since 2013, and much more when the full scope of GTA Online's microtransactions are included.

That massive success came at a heavy investment of both manpower and funding. The Rockstar Games thank you post highlights just how many people it takes to make something like GTA V. By our count, more than 5,000 people worked on the game. We selected all the names and copied them into Excel to see how many columns there were, and Excel clocked in 6,820. Headers/job titles account for a sizable portion of these columns so keep that in mind.

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."

We can't imagine how many people are working on Grand Theft Auto 6, but reports indicate the game will ship with a smaller singleplayer mode at launch and expand with new campaign content over time via online updates while also running GTA Online in parallel.

Reports also say that GTA 6 will take place in Miami and feature a female protagonist for the first time in the series. There are to be two playable characters--one male and one female--in a no-holds-barred modern day Bonnie and Clyde story of crime, passion, and chaos.

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have announced or confirmed any details about GTA 6 other than saying that yes, the game is "well under way" in terms of development.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.49
$23.49$23.49$24.03
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2022 at 12:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.