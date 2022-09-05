Over 6,000 people worked on Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling games of all time, was made with the help of thousands upon thousands of people.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rockstar Games recently put up a new post thanking the massive army of developers, specialists, and staffers who worked on one of the most popular and best-selling games of all time. With nearly 170 million shipments worldwide across three console generations, GTA V is less of a game and more of a kind of mini franchise in of itself; the game has generated at least $7.68 billion since 2013, and much more when the full scope of GTA Online's microtransactions are included.

That massive success came at a heavy investment of both manpower and funding. The Rockstar Games thank you post highlights just how many people it takes to make something like GTA V. By our count, more than 5,000 people worked on the game. We selected all the names and copied them into Excel to see how many columns there were, and Excel clocked in 6,820. Headers/job titles account for a sizable portion of these columns so keep that in mind.

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."

We can't imagine how many people are working on Grand Theft Auto 6, but reports indicate the game will ship with a smaller singleplayer mode at launch and expand with new campaign content over time via online updates while also running GTA Online in parallel.

Reports also say that GTA 6 will take place in Miami and feature a female protagonist for the first time in the series. There are to be two playable characters--one male and one female--in a no-holds-barred modern day Bonnie and Clyde story of crime, passion, and chaos.

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have announced or confirmed any details about GTA 6 other than saying that yes, the game is "well under way" in terms of development.