TRENDING NOW: AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole

GTA 6 set in Miami with female protagonist and evolving campaign

GTA 6 to feature a playable female protagonist for the first time ever as Rockstar adapts a Vice City Bonnie and Clyde story.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 8:37 AM CDT
Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a playable female protagonist and be set in Vice City, sources have told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

GTA 6 was originally codenamed Project Americas and was to span across North and South America. That plan has been scrapped, and GTA 6 will now take place in Vice City, a fictional rendition of Miami.

The sequel is set to star two main characters based on a modernized Bonnie and Clyde. One of them, a playable female protagonist, will also be Latina, Bloomberg has learned. Unlike GTA V, whose story was set in stone and hasn't been touched since 2013, GTA 6's story campaign will also evolve over time with new missions and cities as the game shifts towards a service model.

As for a release date, Rockstar employees are skeptical that GTA 6 would release by March 2024 as we predicted (which was later supported by analysts). Rockstar's internal shake ups have left GTA 6 will multiple directors, creating congested leadership that has complicated the game's development.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

