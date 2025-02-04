All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 teased by iconic GTA 5 actor in a bold new prediction

The actor who played Michael in Grand Theft Auto V has given his thoughts on the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI, 'It's going to be worth the wait'

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The actor who portrayed Michael in Grand Theft Auto V expressed enthusiasm for Grand Theft Auto VI, stating, "It's going to be worth the wait."

The actor who played the iconic role of Michael in Grand Theft Auto V has given a bold prediction as to what players will be in store for in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, has sat down for an interview where he was challenged to remember some of his lines from GTA 5, which was released in 2013. During the interview, Luke got onto the topic of Grand Theft Auto 6, where he said he's confident the game is going to be "fantastic" and that Rockstar Games is the studio that has that X factor, as no one really knows what to expect from them. But for this X-factor reason, people are excited to see what they are making.

More specifically, Luke says that he's been telling people to "be patient" as it's "going to be the worth the wait". Adding, "From what I've seen, it's going to be amazing. They're going to blow our [GTA V] numbers away." For those that don't know what Luke is referencing in that last statement, Grand Theft Auto 5 generated an astonishing $800 million in its first 24 hours when it released in 2013. As for Grand Theft Auto 6, Luke expects that number to be reached and exceeded, landing somewhere around $1.3 billion in its first 24 hours.

Luke also pointed out that his character, Michael, has never returned to GTA Online, and went on to tease the inclusion of Michael in a possible final DLC for the title. Additionally, Luke suggested Michael could even be in GTA 6.

"If you look at GTA Online, for example, Michael hasn't been back on GTA Online. Maybe he's coming in a final DLC? Maybe he's not. Maybe [Michael, Franklin, and Trevor will be] in GTA 6, like [its online mode]. Maybe. Maybe not. You know Rockstar is not going to tell you anything. And if we say anything, you know they will not be very happy," said Luke

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto V
Best Deals: Grand Theft Auto V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$27.99 USD
$25.90 USD $25.99 USD
Buy
$39.99 CAD
$39.99 CAD $44.28 CAD
Buy
£27.80
£27.90 £28
Buy
$27.99 USD
$25.90 USD $25.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 10:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

