Grand Theft Auto 6 teased by iconic GTA 5 actor in a bold new prediction

The actor who played Michael in Grand Theft Auto V has given his thoughts on the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI, 'It's going to be worth the wait'

The actor who played the iconic role of Michael in Grand Theft Auto V has given a bold prediction as to what players will be in store for in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, has sat down for an interview where he was challenged to remember some of his lines from GTA 5, which was released in 2013. During the interview, Luke got onto the topic of Grand Theft Auto 6, where he said he's confident the game is going to be "fantastic" and that Rockstar Games is the studio that has that X factor, as no one really knows what to expect from them. But for this X-factor reason, people are excited to see what they are making.

More specifically, Luke says that he's been telling people to "be patient" as it's "going to be the worth the wait". Adding, "From what I've seen, it's going to be amazing. They're going to blow our [GTA V] numbers away." For those that don't know what Luke is referencing in that last statement, Grand Theft Auto 5 generated an astonishing $800 million in its first 24 hours when it released in 2013. As for Grand Theft Auto 6, Luke expects that number to be reached and exceeded, landing somewhere around $1.3 billion in its first 24 hours.

Luke also pointed out that his character, Michael, has never returned to GTA Online, and went on to tease the inclusion of Michael in a possible final DLC for the title. Additionally, Luke suggested Michael could even be in GTA 6.