GTA 5 actor hints mysterious role in Grand Theft Auto 6 and release window

An actor who previously worked on Grand Theft Auto V has teased a potential role in the upcoming and highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: An actor from Grand Theft Auto V has hinted at a possible involvement in the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto fans are patiently waiting for the sixth game, which is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2025 but is rumored to be pushed back to 2026. Now, an actor who worked on Grand Theft Auto 5 has teased a possible release window.

Fans of Grand Theft Auto have been searching online for any piece of information about the upcoming title and have previously even gone to the extent of aggregating all known leaks, rumors, and rumblings into one single document. Another piece of information can now be added to the document, as an actor who previously worked on Grand Theft Auto V has subtly teased his involvement in Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI.

The actor Johnny Ray Gill, who appeared in the TV series Cross, recently sat down for an interview on the YouTube channel Check It TV, where he hinted at possible involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI. Gill, while not being able to directly confirm his involvement in the project, did allude to it quite heavily, and given Gill's history with working on Rockstar games, such as GTA 5 and also Red Dead Redemption 2, his comments were seen through quite easily.

"Yeah man, I think I was earlier in my career and so they put the little helmet on you and they're filming you and you're doing multiple voices, you know, of different characters and stuff like that. I will say this, stay on the lookout. I can't say anything, but there's another situation happening [while winking] in that world that may be coming out in 2025, 2026 that I'm really hyped about," said Johnny Ray Gill

NEWS SOURCE:thegamepost.com

