GTA V ships nearly 170 million copies, makes up 44% of franchise sales

Grand Theft Auto V has shipped nearly 170 million copies worldwide as it continues its long-running 5 million-a-quarter streak.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 9, 2022 3:03 PM CDT
Grand Theft Auto V has shipped nearly 170 million copies worldwide across physical channels, continuing the game's incremental monthly growth.

Even after 9 years with releases on 3 console generations, GTA V still isn't slowing down. Take-Two Interactive has confirmed GTA V has sold-in nearly 170 million copies worldwide. Total franchise sales are now at 380 million, so GTA V makes up 44% of total GTA sales.

GTA V has sold copies than these entire franchises:

  • Assassin's Creed (155 million+)
  • Final Fantasy (165 million+)
  • Resident Evil (127 million)
  • Monster Hunter (84 million)
There's two noticeable trends that arise from this data: GTA V has sold 5 million copies per quarter for six quarters in a row, and the PS5/Xbox Series X/S re-releases have not boosted game sales.

It's also worth mentioning that the GTA trilogy remaster seems to have totally fizzled out in terms of sales. The trilogy remaster collection launched with a mighty 10 million units sold, but controversy has significantly affected continued sales of the game.

Rockstar Games will continue adding new GTA Online content to supplement GTA V as it works on the next major Grand Theft Auto game, which may release in its FY24 period.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

