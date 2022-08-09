GTA V ships nearly 170 million copies, makes up 44% of franchise sales

Grand Theft Auto V has shipped nearly 170 million copies worldwide as it continues its long-running 5 million-a-quarter streak.

Grand Theft Auto V has shipped nearly 170 million copies worldwide across physical channels, continuing the game's incremental monthly growth.

Even after 9 years with releases on 3 console generations, GTA V still isn't slowing down. Take-Two Interactive has confirmed GTA V has sold-in nearly 170 million copies worldwide. Total franchise sales are now at 380 million, so GTA V makes up 44% of total GTA sales.

GTA V has sold copies than these entire franchises:

Assassin's Creed (155 million+)

Final Fantasy (165 million+)

Resident Evil (127 million)

Monster Hunter (84 million)

There's two noticeable trends that arise from this data: GTA V has sold 5 million copies per quarter for six quarters in a row, and the PS5/Xbox Series X/S re-releases have not boosted game sales.

It's also worth mentioning that the GTA trilogy remaster seems to have totally fizzled out in terms of sales. The trilogy remaster collection launched with a mighty 10 million units sold, but controversy has significantly affected continued sales of the game.

Rockstar Games will continue adding new GTA Online content to supplement GTA V as it works on the next major Grand Theft Auto game, which may release in its FY24 period.