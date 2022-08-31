Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs with second-gen 3D V-Cache teased for CES 2023

AMD's new Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are expected to be unveiled at CES 2023 in January.

Published Aug 31, 2022 7:08 PM CDT
2 minutes & 42 seconds read time

It was just before the big Zen 4 launch announcement from AMD that we were already hearing rumors on the second-gen 3D V-Cache versions of the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs... and now we're hearing launch rumors: CES 2023.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs with second-gen 3D V-Cache teased for CES 2023 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new rumors are coming from leaker "Greymon55" who isn't being too clear on Twitter, simply saying "V95, V9, V8" on Twitter: which should translate to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D (V95) + Ryzen 9 7900X3D (V9) + Ryzen 7 7800X3D (V8) processors. In a follow-up tweet, Greymon55 replied to someone asking about the Zen 4 V-Cache CPU launch where "AvgGuy" said "Q1" to which Greymon55 replied "CES".

CES 2023 takes place between January 5 and January 8, 2023, which gives AMD a couple of months between releasing its new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors in late September, and the purported CES 2023 reveal of its Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Back in 2021, we had AMD teasing a 12-core Zen 3-based prototype CPU with a Zen 3 base CCD design that had 32MB of L3 cache, which was then boosted to 96MB per CCD through the use of 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. This is enabled Through Silicon Vias (TSV) on CCD, with direct copper-to-copper bond.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs with second-gen 3D V-Cache teased for CES 2023 06 | TweakTown.com

No CPU like it was ever released, with the closest being the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that featured the first-gen AMD 3D V-Cache... but second-gen 3D V-Cache sitting on the Zen 4-based CPUs would be pretty damn good. We are expecting to see much more cache as Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors already have more cache, but with second-gen 3D V-Cache we should expect even more.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor already has 80MB of cache in total, compared to the whopping of 96MB cache on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. AMD's use of second-gen 3D V-Cache could see a mammoth 208MB of cache in total (16MB + 192MB) which is over double the 5800X3D.

Intel will react to the next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors with its upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors, but AMD will strike back against the Core i9-13900K processor with its new Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor with the use of second-gen 3D V-Cache... and man, as a nerd I'm super excited.

Performance-wise, we should expect 20-35% more gaming performance out of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor over the Ryzen 7 7700X (non-X3D) processor, says MLID. This is what will keep the sales channel flowing, as there will be the cheaper Ryzen 7 7700X... then the higher-end Ryzen 9 7900X... and no Ryzen 7 7800X. This is where the Ryzen 7 7800X3D steps in, with an 8-core CPU that's suped-up by second-gen AMD 3D V-Cache.

Up and above that, there's the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7950X, and then the Ryzen 9 7950X3D which will be sitting on top of what I'm sure is going to be a benchmark-chart-dominating CPU that Intel will be fighting hard against with its upcoming Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$546.00
$543.98$546.00$499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/31/2022 at 7:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.