AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs with second-gen 3D V-Cache teased for CES 2023

AMD's new Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are expected to be unveiled at CES 2023 in January.

It was just before the big Zen 4 launch announcement from AMD that we were already hearing rumors on the second-gen 3D V-Cache versions of the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs... and now we're hearing launch rumors: CES 2023.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new rumors are coming from leaker "Greymon55" who isn't being too clear on Twitter, simply saying "V95, V9, V8" on Twitter: which should translate to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D (V95) + Ryzen 9 7900X3D (V9) + Ryzen 7 7800X3D (V8) processors. In a follow-up tweet, Greymon55 replied to someone asking about the Zen 4 V-Cache CPU launch where "AvgGuy" said "Q1" to which Greymon55 replied "CES".

CES 2023 takes place between January 5 and January 8, 2023, which gives AMD a couple of months between releasing its new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors in late September, and the purported CES 2023 reveal of its Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Back in 2021, we had AMD teasing a 12-core Zen 3-based prototype CPU with a Zen 3 base CCD design that had 32MB of L3 cache, which was then boosted to 96MB per CCD through the use of 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. This is enabled Through Silicon Vias (TSV) on CCD, with direct copper-to-copper bond.

No CPU like it was ever released, with the closest being the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that featured the first-gen AMD 3D V-Cache... but second-gen 3D V-Cache sitting on the Zen 4-based CPUs would be pretty damn good. We are expecting to see much more cache as Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors already have more cache, but with second-gen 3D V-Cache we should expect even more.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor already has 80MB of cache in total, compared to the whopping of 96MB cache on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. AMD's use of second-gen 3D V-Cache could see a mammoth 208MB of cache in total (16MB + 192MB) which is over double the 5800X3D.

Intel will react to the next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors with its upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors, but AMD will strike back against the Core i9-13900K processor with its new Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor with the use of second-gen 3D V-Cache... and man, as a nerd I'm super excited.

Performance-wise, we should expect 20-35% more gaming performance out of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor over the Ryzen 7 7700X (non-X3D) processor, says MLID. This is what will keep the sales channel flowing, as there will be the cheaper Ryzen 7 7700X... then the higher-end Ryzen 9 7900X... and no Ryzen 7 7800X. This is where the Ryzen 7 7800X3D steps in, with an 8-core CPU that's suped-up by second-gen AMD 3D V-Cache.

Up and above that, there's the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7950X, and then the Ryzen 9 7950X3D which will be sitting on top of what I'm sure is going to be a benchmark-chart-dominating CPU that Intel will be fighting hard against with its upcoming Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU.