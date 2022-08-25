Store
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: Zen 4 V-Cache CPU should launch early in Q1 2023

AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache arrives after the first wave of Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series, expect a tease soon, Zen 4 V-Cache launches Q1 2023.

@anthony256
Published Aug 25, 2022 11:31 PM CDT
AMD is just days away from revealing its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and in the last couple of days we've heard fresh rumors that the company would unleash new second-gen 3D V-Cache suped-up versions of its Zen 4 CPUs... and now we're hearing it'll be very early into 2023.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: Zen 4 V-Cache CPU should launch early in Q1 2023
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be unveiled in the coming days, with the first batch of Zen 4-powered chips arriving as the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. AMD isn't launching the Ryzen 7 7800X just yet, as it's keeping one of its most popular CPUs (and biggest sellers) to one-two punch Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs.

We heard from leaker Moore's Law is Dead that AMD was working on Zen 4 V-Cache, with the second-generation 3D V-Cache to debut in the form of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 7 7850X3D.

The 8-core CCDs that would otherwise be used on the Ryzen 7 7800X can be saved, and better used on a monster new Ryzen 9 7950X3D + Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors with second-generation 3D V-Cache. This is the hidden monster that AMD has in its arsenal, ready to unleash against Raptor Lake.

Performance-wise, we should expect 20-35% more gaming performance out of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor over the Ryzen 7 7700X (non-X3D) processor, says MLID. This is what will keep the sales channel flowing, as there will be the cheaper Ryzen 7 7700X... then the higher-end Ryzen 9 7900X... and no Ryzen 7 7800X. This is where the Ryzen 7 7800X3D steps in, with an 8-core CPU that's suped-up by second-gen AMD 3D V-Cache.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: Zen 4 V-Cache CPU should launch early in Q1 2023 04 | TweakTown.com

Up and above that, there's the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 9 7950X, and then the Ryzen 9 7950X3D which will be sitting on top of what I'm sure is going to be a benchmark-chart-dominating CPU that Intel will be fighting hard against with its upcoming Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU.

MLID's source explained: "saw your latest video and wanted to confirm something: Zen 4 X3D is going to be on shelves in Q1 2023. AMD has V-Cache "pretty much working right now", they got it working with Zen 3, they started working on the second generation of V-Cache immediately, and it's going to follow onto Zen 4 much quicker than it did for the initial Zen 3 launch".

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

