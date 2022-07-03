AMD rumored to have more Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache in the pipeline

AMD is reportedly preparing new Ryzen CPUs with its nifty new 3D V-Cache technology, according to the very latest leaks.

AMD launched its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its 3D V-Cache technology not too long ago now, to great success, and now rumor has it we can expect a few more ZEN3D products in the near future.

In the latest leak "Greymon55" says that there will be "several new products" with AMD 3D V-Cache technology and that there "will be further information next month". AMD's first outing with 3D V-Cache technology was the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which taps out at 8 cores and 16 threads, so we could get 3D V-Cache in higher-end 12-core and 16-core Ryzen CPUs, which is expected at this point.

But what about the lower-end side of things? AMD's new 3D V-Cache technology could debut in chips with less than 8 cores, which would be good for some mid-range 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPUs that would pack 3D V-Cache tech. Not all games need 8 cores and 16 threads, so a cheaper CPU with 3D V-Cache would be nice to see.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power, with the CPU clocks hitting 3.4GHz base and up to 4.5GHz boost, with 32MB of 2D cache joined by some nifty 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. We have a TDP of 105W and an MSRP of $449 (the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X non-3D V-Cache processor).

On the higher-end of things, we should expect AMD to eventually roll out the Ryzen 9 5950X3D, the Ryzen 9 5900X3D, and then on the lower-end of the scale we should expect the Ryzen 5 5600X3D. AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X3D could be a real game-changer for the mid-range with some 3D V-Cache technology rocking along.