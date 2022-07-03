All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD rumored to have more Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache in the pipeline

AMD is reportedly preparing new Ryzen CPUs with its nifty new 3D V-Cache technology, according to the very latest leaks.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 9:11 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jul 3 2022 9:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD launched its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with its 3D V-Cache technology not too long ago now, to great success, and now rumor has it we can expect a few more ZEN3D products in the near future.

AMD rumored to have more Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache in the pipeline 01 | TweakTown.com

In the latest leak "Greymon55" says that there will be "several new products" with AMD 3D V-Cache technology and that there "will be further information next month". AMD's first outing with 3D V-Cache technology was the Ryzen 7 5800X3D which taps out at 8 cores and 16 threads, so we could get 3D V-Cache in higher-end 12-core and 16-core Ryzen CPUs, which is expected at this point.

But what about the lower-end side of things? AMD's new 3D V-Cache technology could debut in chips with less than 8 cores, which would be good for some mid-range 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPUs that would pack 3D V-Cache tech. Not all games need 8 cores and 16 threads, so a cheaper CPU with 3D V-Cache would be nice to see.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 3-based CPU power, with the CPU clocks hitting 3.4GHz base and up to 4.5GHz boost, with 32MB of 2D cache joined by some nifty 64MB of AMD 3D V-Cache. We have a TDP of 105W and an MSRP of $449 (the same as the Ryzen 7 5800X non-3D V-Cache processor).

On the higher-end of things, we should expect AMD to eventually roll out the Ryzen 9 5950X3D, the Ryzen 9 5900X3D, and then on the lower-end of the scale we should expect the Ryzen 5 5600X3D. AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X3D could be a real game-changer for the mid-range with some 3D V-Cache technology rocking along.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2022 at 9:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.