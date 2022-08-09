NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 drivers are here
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers are out, the best day-0 experience for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.
The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers will be ready for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which packs NVIDIA technologies like NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA HBAO+ and beefed-up ray tracing effects. The new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers also support Madden NFL 23 and the beta of SUPER PEOPLE.
There's also a boat load of support for newly validated G-SYNC Compatible displays, including support for Corsair's new XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor which rocks out with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA is supporting 18 newly validated G-SYNC Compatible displays in total, from ASUS, AOC, LG, and Philips.
New Games Supported By GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings
- Battle Teams 2
- Captain of Industry
- Dinkum
- F1Ⓡ 22
- Hell Pie
- Lineage II
- Nightmare Breaker
- Post Scriptum
- PowerWash Simulator
- Starship Troopers - Terran Command
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
- Stray
- Warstride Challenges
