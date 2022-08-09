NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 drivers are here

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 11:34 PM CDT
NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers, which provide the best day-0 gaming experience for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers will be ready for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which packs NVIDIA technologies like NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA HBAO+ and beefed-up ray tracing effects. The new GeForce Game Ready 516.94 WHQL drivers also support Madden NFL 23 and the beta of SUPER PEOPLE.

There's also a boat load of support for newly validated G-SYNC Compatible displays, including support for Corsair's new XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor which rocks out with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA is supporting 18 newly validated G-SYNC Compatible displays in total, from ASUS, AOC, LG, and Philips.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings

  • Battle Teams 2
  • Captain of Industry
  • Dinkum
  • F1Ⓡ 22
  • Hell Pie
  • Lineage II
  • Nightmare Breaker
  • Post Scriptum
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Starship Troopers - Terran Command
  • STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
  • Stray
  • Warstride Challenges
