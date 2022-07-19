All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models

Corsair's new XENEON gaming monitors include 4K 144Hz and 1440p 240Hz models, both with wicked designs and are available NOW.

Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 8:24 PM CDT
Corsair has just announced two new members of its XENEON gaming monitor family, with the introduction of the XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors.

Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

First up, the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 is a new flagship 32-inch 4K IPS LED monitor with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, with the monitor's "vivid colors and realism made possible by Quantum Dot technology". Corsair is using an ultra-slim design on the new XENEON gaming monitors, with the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 packing 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Corsair even includes a USB 3.1 hub into the XENEON 32UHD144 that helps keep your cables nice and neat, through their in-house RapidRoute cable management system built into the stand of the gaming monitor.

Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 07 | TweakTown.com
Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 06 | TweakTown.comCorsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 08 | TweakTown.com

Next up, we have the new Corsair XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution and an even higher 240Hz refresh rate, which also uses Quantum Dot technology. Corsair drops the higher-end HDMI 2.1 connectivity (not needed for 1440p 240Hz) but keeps the dual HDMI (2.0) ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C connectivity on the XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitor.

Both monitors have HDR600, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. You'll also get Corsair's Zero Dead Pixel guarantee, and XENEON's 3-year warranty on both of the monitors.

Also, you can buy the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors with, or without the stand. That's a nice touch if you've already got a VESA-compatible mount, you can buy the monitor on its own without the stand (saving a few dollars) and slap it onto your stand.

Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 01 | TweakTown.comCorsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 03 | TweakTown.com
Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 04 | TweakTown.comCorsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models 05 | TweakTown.com

Corsair's new XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors are available right now, from the Corsair webstore and any retailer or distributor that sells Corsair products.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

