Corsair unveils XENEON gaming monitors: 4K 144Hz + 1440p 240Hz models

Corsair's new XENEON gaming monitors include 4K 144Hz and 1440p 240Hz models, both with wicked designs and are available NOW.

Corsair has just announced two new members of its XENEON gaming monitor family, with the introduction of the XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors.

First up, the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 is a new flagship 32-inch 4K IPS LED monitor with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, with the monitor's "vivid colors and realism made possible by Quantum Dot technology". Corsair is using an ultra-slim design on the new XENEON gaming monitors, with the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 packing 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Corsair even includes a USB 3.1 hub into the XENEON 32UHD144 that helps keep your cables nice and neat, through their in-house RapidRoute cable management system built into the stand of the gaming monitor.

Next up, we have the new Corsair XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitor with a 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution and an even higher 240Hz refresh rate, which also uses Quantum Dot technology. Corsair drops the higher-end HDMI 2.1 connectivity (not needed for 1440p 240Hz) but keeps the dual HDMI (2.0) ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C connectivity on the XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitor.

Both monitors have HDR600, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. You'll also get Corsair's Zero Dead Pixel guarantee, and XENEON's 3-year warranty on both of the monitors.

Also, you can buy the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors with, or without the stand. That's a nice touch if you've already got a VESA-compatible mount, you can buy the monitor on its own without the stand (saving a few dollars) and slap it onto your stand.

Corsair's new XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 gaming monitors are available right now, from the Corsair webstore and any retailer or distributor that sells Corsair products.