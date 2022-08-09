All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

Chinese GPU maker: Biren BR100 has 77 billion transistors, 64GB HBM2e

China's new Biren BR100 GPU: 77 billion transistors, 7nm process node, 64GB HBM2e memory @ 2.3TB/sec memory bandwidth, PCIe 5.0.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 9:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Chinese company Biren Technology has just unveiled its new GPGPU architecture for next-gen computing at its recent Biren Explore Summit 2022 event.

Chinese GPU maker: Biren BR100 has 77 billion transistors, 64GB HBM2e 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Biren's new BR100 GPU is built on the 7nm process node at TSMC using their TSMC 2.5D CoWoS packaging technology, featuring 77 billion transistors, 300MB of on-chip cache, and 64GB of super-fast HBM2e memory that pumps up to 2.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth. We have up to 256 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, with the GPU supporting both PCIe 5.0 and CXL interfaces.

The new BR100 GPGPU is based on Biren's own BiLiren architecture, but with the BR100 the company is also introducing the whole family of OAM-compatible cards, as well as the PCIe-based BR104 GPU. Biren is also unveiling their own software platform alongside the BR100 GPGPU launch, which is called BIRENSUPA, with support for mainstream deep learning frameworks like Baidu's PaddlePaddle.

If we compare the Biren BR100 GPGPU up against the NVIDIA H100 "Hopper" GPU, Biren isn't too far behind: 77 billion transistors on the BR100 versus 80 billion transistors on the H100. NVIDIA is building its Hopper H100 GPUs on TSMC's fresh new 4nm process node, too.

Chinese GPU maker: Biren BR100 has 77 billion transistors, 64GB HBM2e 04 | TweakTown.com
Chinese GPU maker: Biren BR100 has 77 billion transistors, 64GB HBM2e 07 | TweakTown.com

Biren also introduced the new BR104 GPU, which is half as powerful as the BR100. The big difference here is that the BR104 is a monolithic GPU design, compared to the BR100 using a chiplet GPU design... as well as the Biren BR104 GPU only arrives in the regular PCIe form factor, with a 300W TDP.

Biren says that its new BR100 GPGPU with 77 billion transistors is capable of mimicking the human brain nerve cells, while the BR100 will be used for DNN and AI tasks... which will slowly reduce China's reliance on NVIDIA's GPU for AI-powered tasks.

We don't know pricing just yet, but that is going to be very interesting to find out in the coming weeks and months.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1453.87
$1453.82$1499.99$1879.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2022 at 10:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.