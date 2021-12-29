Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory

Innosilicon's first graphics card is here, powered by the Fantasy One GPU: 32GB of GDDR6X memory, 10 TFLOPs of compute performance.

Innosilicon has officially launched its new graphics cards based on its in-house Fantasy One GPU, with 4 new graphics cards based on the Fantasy One GPU launched -- including a multi-GPU design -- in collaboration with GPU designer Imagination Technologies.

We don't have any concrete performance numbers, which we shouldn't expect anything less from the Chinese manufacturer, with a demo posted on social media with a video that doesn't include an FPS counter, or much at all. The new Fantasy One GPU-powered Type-A graphics card -- yeah, that's the name of the card and not USB Type-A -- the Type-A graphics card.

Inside, a single Fantasy One GPU has up to 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 128-bit memory interface with both 4GB and 8GB offerings. The 16GB of GDDR6X memory is clocked at 19Gbps with 304GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- while display connectivity will include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and some old-school VGA.

A single 6-pin PCIe power connector is all that's required, with a typical TDP for 4K rendering at around 20W, while cloud rendering power is bumped to around 50W. Innosilicon will offer a server-focused model that will use a passive heat sink.

Fenghua No. 1 Type-A Card

FP32 floating point: 5T FLOPS

Rendering capability: 160G Pixel/s

Codec capability: Simultaneously 4 channels of 4K60 frames, 16 channels of 1080P60, and 32 channels of 720P30

Number of users: 16 1080p users, 32 720p users

AI calculation: 25TOPS (INT8)

Fenghua No. 1 Type-B Card

FP32 floating point: 10T FLOPS

Rendering capability: 320G Pixel/s

Codec capability: simultaneously 8 channels of 4K60 frames, 32 channels of 1080P60, 64 channels of 720P30

Number of users: 32 1080p users, 64 720p users

AI calculation: 50TOPS (INT8)

Innosilicon has a higher-end "Type-B" graphics card that has 2 x Fantasy One GPUs on the single PCB, offering double the VRAM with a huge 32GB of GDDR6X memory. There's up to 10 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, and it can run up to 32 x 1080p 60FPS or 64 x 720p 30FPS streams at once. The GPU requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.