All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory

Innosilicon's first graphics card is here, powered by the Fantasy One GPU: 32GB of GDDR6X memory, 10 TFLOPs of compute performance.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 7:59 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Innosilicon has officially launched its new graphics cards based on its in-house Fantasy One GPU, with 4 new graphics cards based on the Fantasy One GPU launched -- including a multi-GPU design -- in collaboration with GPU designer Imagination Technologies.

Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

We don't have any concrete performance numbers, which we shouldn't expect anything less from the Chinese manufacturer, with a demo posted on social media with a video that doesn't include an FPS counter, or much at all. The new Fantasy One GPU-powered Type-A graphics card -- yeah, that's the name of the card and not USB Type-A -- the Type-A graphics card.

Inside, a single Fantasy One GPU has up to 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 128-bit memory interface with both 4GB and 8GB offerings. The 16GB of GDDR6X memory is clocked at 19Gbps with 304GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- while display connectivity will include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and some old-school VGA.

A single 6-pin PCIe power connector is all that's required, with a typical TDP for 4K rendering at around 20W, while cloud rendering power is bumped to around 50W. Innosilicon will offer a server-focused model that will use a passive heat sink.

Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory 05 | TweakTown.com
Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory 04 | TweakTown.comInnosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory 06 | TweakTown.com

Fenghua No. 1 Type-A Card

  • FP32 floating point: 5T FLOPS
  • Rendering capability: 160G Pixel/s
  • Codec capability: Simultaneously 4 channels of 4K60 frames, 16 channels of 1080P60, and 32 channels of 720P30
  • Number of users: 16 1080p users, 32 720p users
  • AI calculation: 25TOPS (INT8)
Innosilicon Type-B graphics card: Chinese GPU has 32GB GDDR6X memory 07 | TweakTown.com

Fenghua No. 1 Type-B Card

  • FP32 floating point: 10T FLOPS
  • Rendering capability: 320G Pixel/s
  • Codec capability: simultaneously 8 channels of 4K60 frames, 32 channels of 1080P60, 64 channels of 720P30
  • Number of users: 32 1080p users, 64 720p users
  • AI calculation: 50TOPS (INT8)

Innosilicon has a higher-end "Type-B" graphics card that has 2 x Fantasy One GPUs on the single PCB, offering double the VRAM with a huge 32GB of GDDR6X memory. There's up to 10 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, and it can run up to 32 x 1080p 60FPS or 64 x 720p 30FPS streams at once. The GPU requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3095.67
$3050.00$3050.00$3464.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2021 at 7:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.