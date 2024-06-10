FTC, US Justice Department to open antitrust investigation into Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA

In a new report by The New York Times, Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA are being targeted for an antitrust investigation led by the US Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Under the new arrangement, the Justice Department will lead the investigation into the behavior of NVIDIA, which is by far the biggest AI GPU maker on the planet with AI GPU dominance of 90%+ market share. The Justice Department will see if NVIDIA has violated antitrust laws, according to The New York Times' sources.

According to The New York Times' sources, the FTC will play the lead role in investigating the conduct of OpenAI, the maker of the infamous ChatGPT chatbot, and Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and made multiple other deals with AI people.

The advancement of AI is happening at an unprecedented rate, which has (and will continue to) upended jobs, information, and the everyday life of every human being on the planet. You can read the entire article at The New York Times here.