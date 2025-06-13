AMD's new Instinct AI GPUs will possibly bring in up to $12 billion in revenue for 2026

AMD's new Instinct AI GPUs will reportedly deliver between $10 billion and $12 billion of revenue in 2026 says Wall Street analysts.

AMD announced its new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators during its huge Advancing AI event, also teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 and next-next-gen Instinct MI500 series AI GPUs.

On the financial side, AMD is poised to make somewhere between $10 billion and $12 billion of revenue from its AI GPU department in 2026 according to some Wall Street analysts. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, C.J. Muse, sees AMD making $6 billion in AI revenues for the second half of 2025, after AMD launches its new Instinct MI350 series in Q3 2025.

The analyst noted: "if AMD is able to scale its system-level solutions on time and without issues, like those seen at NVIDIA, we believe there could be considerable upside to our CY26 estimates for Data Center GPU (we currently model $8B but see upside potential for $10-12B)".

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon was less bullish on AMD after the Advancing AI event, noting that "similar to last year, not bad but no huge surprises". Rasgon points that the lack of announcements on new customers, but appreciates AMD's suggestion of "material inflection in inference likely growing at a >80% CAGR through the time period".

AMD's new Instinct MI350 series AI GPUs will feature 185 billion transistors and up to 288GB of HBM3E memory, while its next-gen MI400 series AI GPUs will boast next-gen HBM4 memory, with up to 432GB of HBM4 memory at the ready in 2026.