Artificial Intelligence

Chinese company announces trial production of HBM2, while HBM3E is here, and HBM4 is close

Chinese memory company Tongu announces HBM2 trial production: should find its way into Huawei AI chips, as HBM3E rules and HBM4 is on the horizon.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tongfu Microelectronics has begun trial production of HBM2 memory, potentially for Huawei AI GPUs, marking a significant step for China's domestic industry. Despite being behind current HBM standards, Tongfu, a major semiconductor service provider and AMD partner, is advancing in memory production alongside CXMT and Wuhan Xinxin.

Chinese memory manufacturer Tongfu has announced it has started trial production of its HBM2 process, and could have the memory chips inside of Huawei AI GPUs in the near future.

Chinese company announces trial production of HBM2, while HBM3E is here, and HBM4 is close 509
2

In a new report from Nikkei, we're learning that Tongfu Microelectronics has started HBM2 trial production, which is a game-changer for the domestic industry in China. Tongfu isn't the only one kicking off HBM production, with CXMT and Wuhan Xinxin both making significant progress in DRAM and HBM memory over the last few months.

AMD is a partner of Tongfu and a shareholder, making it famous in the industry, and you wouldn't know it... but Tongfu Microelectronics is the world's third-largest semiconductor packaging and test service provider, but the adventures into HBM memory is new for the Chinese company.

Tongfu is reportedly a supplier of Huawei and its AI chips, but we don't know if we'll see Tongfu's new HBM2 memory inside of Huawei AI chips anytime soon. HBM2 is multiple generations behind of the rest of the semiconductor industry, with HBM2E, HBM3, and HBM3E already on the market and powering AI chips from AMD and NVIDIA.

Meanwhile, HBM4 is around the corner and will make an appearance inside of NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU which we should get a glance at in a couple of months at NVIDIA's upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in March 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

