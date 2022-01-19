All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chinese GPU makers should have 7nm, 5nm GPUs on shelves in 2022

Chinese GPU makers Innosilicon and Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics are aiming to have both 5nm and 7nm GPUs out in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 8:14 PM CST
AMD has been enjoying filling computers, consoles, servers, and supercomputers of the world with its various CPU and GPU designs on 7nm thanks to TSMC, while NVIDIA hobbles along with Samsung 8nm... but the floodgates of 5nm are opening later this year.

But it looks like we can expect Chinese GPU manufacturers to have both 5nm and 7nm GPU designs on the market sometime in 2022, according to sources of DigiTimes. Their sources said that Innosilicon -- which works with Imagination Technologies IP, Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics, and Biren Technology -- all make GPUs in China.

We've already been reporting on Innosilicon Fantasy One GPU, which the company offers in an impressive dual-GPU design with up to 32GB of GDDR6X memory (16GB per GPU). Performance is only hitting the levels of NVIDIA's previous-gen mid-range GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. But Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist is around the corner, and that RTX 2070 level performance is actually opening the door to China competing with Intel this year.

Biren Technology announced its new BR100 GPU in October, and is already being manufactured on TSMC's current 7nm node according to the company... which has no performance data on its BR100.

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

