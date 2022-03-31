All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch

The new Moore Threads MTT GPUs were demoed running League of Legends, are the first domestic GPU architecture out of China.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 9:30 PM CDT
I'm sure Tom from Moore's Law is Dead will want to have the world exclusive on Moore Threads' new MTT S60 and S2000 GPUs.

Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch 01 | TweakTown.com
Moore Threads announced the new GPUs today, on the same day as Intel detailing its new Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs that are rolling out into laptops over the coming months. The new MTT S60 and MTS2000 desktop GPUs from Moore Threads are made on the 12nm process node, using the MUSA (MT Unified System Architecture).

MUSA is the first GPU architecture out of China, and get this -- MUSA supports the DirectX Runtime -- something that's missing from every other Chinese GPU. MUSA not only supports DirectX, but also OpenCL, OpenGL, Vulkan -- and even NVIDIA's CUDA.

Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch 02 | TweakTown.com

Moore Threads also includes H.264, H.265, and AV1 encoding while for decoding the GPUs support H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, and VP9.

Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch 03 | TweakTown.com
Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch 04 | TweakTown.com

But what about games? Moore Threads didn't show much off on their new MTT S60 or MTS2000 GPUs when it came to gaming, but the company did have League of Legends running at 1080p. We don't know what detail level the game was running at or anything at all, strange considering the company is led by Zhang Jianzhong -- who was the former global vice president and general manager for NVIDIA.

You'd think they'd come out swinging a liiiiiittle bit harder, but League of Legends is all they could muster.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

