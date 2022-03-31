Moore Threads MTT S60, MTS2000 GPU: first China domestic GPU arch

The new Moore Threads MTT GPUs were demoed running League of Legends, are the first domestic GPU architecture out of China.

Moore Threads announced the new GPUs today, on the same day as Intel detailing its new Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs that are rolling out into laptops over the coming months. The new MTT S60 and MTS2000 desktop GPUs from Moore Threads are made on the 12nm process node, using the MUSA (MT Unified System Architecture).

MUSA is the first GPU architecture out of China, and get this -- MUSA supports the DirectX Runtime -- something that's missing from every other Chinese GPU. MUSA not only supports DirectX, but also OpenCL, OpenGL, Vulkan -- and even NVIDIA's CUDA.

Moore Threads also includes H.264, H.265, and AV1 encoding while for decoding the GPUs support H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, and VP9.

But what about games? Moore Threads didn't show much off on their new MTT S60 or MTS2000 GPUs when it came to gaming, but the company did have League of Legends running at 1080p. We don't know what detail level the game was running at or anything at all, strange considering the company is led by Zhang Jianzhong -- who was the former global vice president and general manager for NVIDIA.

