All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

ADATA announces ACE DDR5-6400, features one-of-a-kind pattern design

ADATA unveils its new ACE DDR5-6400 + DDR4-3600 memory: limited edition modules with a one-of-a-kind pattern design from Germany.

@anthony256
Published Aug 3, 2022 7:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ADATA has just revealed its new kit of limited edition ACE DDR5-6400 memory, which features a beautiful one-of-a-kind pattern design that was created in collaboration with a designer from Germany.

ADATA announces ACE DDR5-6400, features one-of-a-kind pattern design 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new ADATA ACE DDR5-6400 limited edition memory has support for Intel XMP, which means you'll have hassle-free overclocking, while ADATA is tapping high-quality, low-latency chips for its DDR5 memory. You'll be able to use ADATA's new DDR5 memory on either Intel or AMD's latest platforms.

ADATA announces ACE DDR5-6400, features one-of-a-kind pattern design 03 | TweakTown.com

ADATA's custom modules feature bold colors and a lively pattern that "represent the unique brand personality of the ADATA brand". ADATA worked with German designer and illustrator Mister Fred, with his work characterized by crooked lines, bold colors, and quirky expressions. ADATA explains that "through illustrations and patterns, he aspires to project to the world how beautiful diversity and individuality are".

ADATA announces ACE DDR5-6400, features one-of-a-kind pattern design 07 | TweakTown.com

ADATA is only making 520 units of its new ACE DDR5-6400 memory modules, so if you want the one-of-a-kind modules, you'll have to be quick.

Buy at Amazon

XPG DDR4 D60G RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz PC4-25600 (AX4U32008G16A-DT60)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$67.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 7:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.