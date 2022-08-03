ADATA announces ACE DDR5-6400, features one-of-a-kind pattern design
ADATA unveils its new ACE DDR5-6400 + DDR4-3600 memory: limited edition modules with a one-of-a-kind pattern design from Germany.
ADATA has just revealed its new kit of limited edition ACE DDR5-6400 memory, which features a beautiful one-of-a-kind pattern design that was created in collaboration with a designer from Germany.
The new ADATA ACE DDR5-6400 limited edition memory has support for Intel XMP, which means you'll have hassle-free overclocking, while ADATA is tapping high-quality, low-latency chips for its DDR5 memory. You'll be able to use ADATA's new DDR5 memory on either Intel or AMD's latest platforms.
ADATA's custom modules feature bold colors and a lively pattern that "represent the unique brand personality of the ADATA brand". ADATA worked with German designer and illustrator Mister Fred, with his work characterized by crooked lines, bold colors, and quirky expressions. ADATA explains that "through illustrations and patterns, he aspires to project to the world how beautiful diversity and individuality are".
ADATA is only making 520 units of its new ACE DDR5-6400 memory modules, so if you want the one-of-a-kind modules, you'll have to be quick.
