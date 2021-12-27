ADATA's new XPG CASTER DDR5 RAM breaking speed records at 7000Mbps

ADATA's new XPG CASTER DDR5 memory has been unveiled, with speeds of up to DDR5-7000 on offer -- and with 16GB modules thrown into the mix -- we have some big kits of super-fast DDR5 memory for your new gaming PC.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

That is, if you can buy DDR5 RAM at the time of purchase.

We first heard about ADATA's next-gen XPG CASTER DDR5 RAM back in May 2021, but now it's closer to being real. The company has donned the XPG CASTER DDR5 memory in steel gray heat sinks, with beautiful RGB lighting that will ensure any gaming PC looks awesome lit up.

ADATA will be joining the DDR5 party with its XPG CASTER DDR5 RAM, but it won't be the only DDR5 memory that ADATA sells as they've got the XPG HUNTER DDR5 memory as well as XPG HUNTER DDR4 memory on the way. The new XPG HUNTER DDR4 RAM will come with speeds of up to DDR4-5200 and improved thermal solutions.

ADATA explains: "Running at 7000 MT/s, the XPG CASTER is a new breed of DDR5 that is over two times faster than standard DDR4 DRAM. With blazing-fast data transfer rates, users will enjoy a smoother and seamless gaming experience. With support for Intel® XMP 3.0, overclocking is incredibly and straightforward. It allows users to avoid cumbersome BIOS settings and never-ending adjustment of overclocking parameters. The XPG CASTER series is also equipped with built-in On-Die ECC for real-time error correction and Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) for enhanced stability and reliability".