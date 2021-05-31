XPG teases next-gen DDR5 Caster RGB RAM, up to 7400MHz and 32GB kits

ADATA's new XPG DDR5 Caster RAM is on teh way, its first gaming-focused DDR5 memory launches under the new Caster brand in 2021.

XPG has just announced its next-gen DDR5 memory modules, with the new members of its high-end Caster memory family lineup launching in Q3 2021.

ADATA's gaming division and its freshly-announced XPG DDR5 Caster memory looks slick, similar to the company's existing Spectrix DDR4 memory. XPG's new DDR5 Caster memory will come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB kits with speeds varying between DDR5-6000 and DDR5-7400.

ADATA will be offering the new XPG DDR5 Caster memory in both RGB and non-RGB versions, with the RGB-lit DDR5 modules being slightly taller because of the RGB diffuser on top of the RAM. We should see ADATA launch its new XPG DDR5 Caster memory later this year in Q3 2021, with both overclocking and gaming DDR5 on the way.

We'll first need Intel and AMD to launch their respective CPUs and motherboards with DDR5 support, with Intel and its upcoming Alder Lake-S to be the first to market with DDR5 (and PCIe 5.0) while AMD will arrive in 2022 with Zen 4 and its support for DDR5 memory.