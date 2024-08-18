COLORFUL adds stylish 'Loong Edition' DDR5 Memory to its iGame Year of the Dragon line-up

It's the Year of the Dragon and the new Colorful iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory joins the company's line-up of stylish limited-edition hardware.

The new Colorful iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory was created to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. It presents a stylish take on the popular all-white hardware look. The design also complements the company's Loong Edition GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and Z790 motherboards, which were announced earlier this year.

Colorful iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory, image credit: Colorful.

The DDR modules feature a layered RGB light bar on top of a tall aluminum alloy heatsink adorned with traditional Chinese decorative patterns "Xiangyun" (auspicious clouds) and "Yufeng" (gentle breeze). The taller body and heatsink design was chosen for thermal and heat dissipation and to highlight the limited edition design.

Hardware-wise, these DDR5 modules sport high-performance Hynix A-die chips, which Colorful says are great for overclocking. The PMIC components are covered with "thermal silica gel" to enhance cooling. Available in 32GB (2 x 16GB) and 48GB (2 x 48GB) kits, with speeds of up to 7200 MT/s, here's a closer look at the options.

Loong Edition DDR5 32GB (16GBx2) - 6800MT/s speed, 32-45-45-108 timings, 1.4V

Loong Edition DDR5 32GB (16GBx2) - 7200MT/s speed, 32-44-44-115 timings, 1.45V

Loong Edition DDR5 48GB (24GBx2) - 6800MT/s speed, 34-46-46-108 timings, 1.35V

As Colorful's Loong Edition DDR5 memory kits were designed as part of the Loong Edition series, which includes a Z790 motherboard, we're assuming that they support Intel's XMP or Extreme Memory Profiles for overclocking only - not AMD EXPO.

There's no word on pricing and availability, but as a limited edition entry in Colorful's high-end iGame series, we're not expecting budget pricing. That said, this is mainly about the looks. Seeing the Loong Edition memory, GPU, and motherboard together, the blend of traditional Chinese patterns, a clean white background, and gold metallic flourishes looks fantastic. It's definitely 'busy' for those after a striking one-of-a-kind look - it's up there.

