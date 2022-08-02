All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ADATA unveils LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD: up to 7.4GB/sec reads

ADATA's new LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD rocks up to 7.4GB/sec reads, sports black + gold theme and is ready for your gaming PC.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 8:29 PM CDT
ADATA has just unveiled its very latest LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is capable of up to 7.4GB/sec reads: more than enough for anything you throw at it.

ADATA unveils LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD: up to 7.4GB/sec reads 01 | TweakTown.com
The new ADATA LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD has sequential reads of up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) and writes of up to 6.8GB/sec (6800MB/sec). ADATA says that its new LEGEND 960 SSD is compatible with Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 SSD, so if you need some beefed-up storage for your PS5, there's another Gen4 SSD on the block.

ADATA is making its LEGEND 960 SSD available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for "advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure".

ADATA is backing its new LEGEND 960 SSD with a huge 5-year warranty.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

