ADATA unveils LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD: up to 7.4GB/sec reads

ADATA has just unveiled its very latest LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is capable of up to 7.4GB/sec reads: more than enough for anything you throw at it.

The new ADATA LEGEND 960 PCIe 4.0 SSD has sequential reads of up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) and writes of up to 6.8GB/sec (6800MB/sec). ADATA says that its new LEGEND 960 SSD is compatible with Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 SSD, so if you need some beefed-up storage for your PS5, there's another Gen4 SSD on the block.

ADATA is making its LEGEND 960 SSD available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for "advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure".

ADATA is backing its new LEGEND 960 SSD with a huge 5-year warranty.