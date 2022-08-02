All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirms: Ryzen 7000 CPUs coming this quarter

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself confirms that the all-new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series desktop GPUs and AM5 platform will launch this quarter.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 7:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has now confirmed its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs wil lbe launching this quarter, which ends in September.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirms: Ryzen 7000 CPUs coming this quarter 03 | TweakTown.com

During their recent Q2 2022 earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed herself that the Zen 4 processors were launching soon, where said explained: "Looking ahead, we're on track to launch our all-new 5nm Ryzen 7000 desktop processors and AM5 platforms later this quarter with leadership performance in gaming and content creation".

We should expect to see many more details on AMD's upcoming X670E motherboard designs, where AIB partners should be showing off their designs in the coming days. AMD is also hosting its upcoming "Meet the Experts" event for enthusiasts and professionals from all of the major AIB partners, where they'll talk about their new X670E and X670 motherboard families of the future.

As for the next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, Lisa added that they are going to launch "later this year". Not long now, folks!

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00$499.00$548.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2022 at 7:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.