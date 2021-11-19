All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung teases next-gen GDDR7 memory: insane 32Gbps (GDDR6X = 21Gbps)

Samsung teases GDDR6+ and next-gen GDDR7 memory: GDDR7 @ 32Gbps (!!!) with 'real-time error protection feature' says Samsung.

Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 8:30 PM CST
NVIDIA has exclusivity over Micron's ultra-fast GDDR6X memory which debuted at 19.5Gbps and can crank up to 21Gbps and (a little) beyond, but now Samsung has teased its next-gen GDDR6X+ and totally next-gen GDDR7 memory.

Samsung's new GDDR7 memory was teased at the Samsung Tech Day 2021 event, but no slides or photos from the event have surfaced because it was stated to not do so in Samsung's NDA. ComputerBase covered the event since Samsung executives and engineering teams had some details to share.

The new GDDR7 memory announced only has two details so far: 32Gbps of bandwidth, and a new "real-time error protection feature". That's all we know, so with what we know let's decode some things. Micron has GDDR6X memory which comes in two flavors: 19.5Gbps and 21Gbps for NVIDIA's very fastest GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

But Samsung's new GDDR7 memory is starting things off with a bang with close to 50% more memory bandwidth at 32Gbps, meaning we could see a next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 or even GeForce RTX 5090 with something like 24GB, 36GB, or 48GB of bonkers-fast GDDR7 memory with 1TB/sec memory bandwidth without breaking a silicon sweat.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

