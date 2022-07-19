All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA full-fat AD102: 600-800W, twice as fast as RTX 3090 in Control

NVIDIA full-fat AD102 with 'high power draw' runs Control with ray tracing + DLSS in 4K at a huge 160FPS+, twice the RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 11:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 has been in the headlines this week with teases of 66% more performance in synthetic 3DMark benchmarks, but now we're hearing rumors of the "full-fat AD102 GPU" and some truly brute performance.

In a new tweet, the "hunter of fake leaks" aka @XpeaGPU teased: "Got first in game score. Full AD102 at "high power draw" (whatever does it mean, maybe OC?) in Control Ultra 4K RT + DLSS reaches 160+fps. Don't know which CPU, RAM, GPU clock, but it looks very high to me. What a 3090Ti does in this bench?"

Now, if we compare this against NVIDIA's second-top Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090, which can run Control at 4K with RT + DLSS at around 72FPS average (thanks Hassan @ Wccftech) which means the new full-fat AD102 GPU with "high power draw" absolutely destroys the GA102-based RTX 3090 with a huge 160FPS+.

The "high power draw" is what I love the most, because even @XpeaGPU says "whatever does it mean, maybe OC" while NVIDIA's next-gen full-fat AD102 GPU leaks have been teasing 600W through to 800W of power consumption. Twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 (350W) for twice the power... if you want the best performance, prepare your power bills.

Big numbers, but it's not out of the realm of what we've already heard through rumors all the way back in December 2020. Back then, we heard that the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 could be twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 3090. Now, we're hearing fresh leaks on some truly monster performance out of the full-fat AD102-based GPU with "high power draw" (once again, 600W to 800W of power consumption).

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

NVIDIA full-fat AD102: 600-800W, twice as fast as RTX 3090 in Control 518 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Control Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.49
$24.49$24.78$24.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2022 at 11:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.