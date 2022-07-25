You can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for $900 right now
NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are continuing to drop in price, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can now be had for $900.
GPU prices have been slowly coming back down from the stratosphere, where we're back to kinda-regular pricing... and now the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can be had for $900.
The price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs has been coming down over the last month, with the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti already started falling from its $2000+ price down to $1500... and now it can be found for around $1450.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can be purchased for $899... down from $930 with a $30 rebate card at Newegg, but down a big chunk from its $1100+ price from just weeks ago. That's for the custom triple-fan MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, while the GeForce RTX 3090 can be purchased for $1250. Not too bad at all, and you get the 24GB of GDDR6X (up from the 12GB GDDR6X on the RTX 3080 Ti).
VideoCardz points out that the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC graphics card dropped to just $999, down from its original $1999 pricing... it's a steal at that point, considering that it was double that price just this time last year.
