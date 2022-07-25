All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA scientist warns astronauts shouldn't masturbate in zero gravity

You can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for $900 right now

NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are continuing to drop in price, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can now be had for $900.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 6:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GPU prices have been slowly coming back down from the stratosphere, where we're back to kinda-regular pricing... and now the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can be had for $900.

You can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for 0 right now 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs has been coming down over the last month, with the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti already started falling from its $2000+ price down to $1500... and now it can be found for around $1450.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti can be purchased for $899... down from $930 with a $30 rebate card at Newegg, but down a big chunk from its $1100+ price from just weeks ago. That's for the custom triple-fan MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, while the GeForce RTX 3090 can be purchased for $1250. Not too bad at all, and you get the 24GB of GDDR6X (up from the 12GB GDDR6X on the RTX 3080 Ti).

You can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for $900 right now 06 | TweakTown.com

VideoCardz points out that the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC graphics card dropped to just $999, down from its original $1999 pricing... it's a steal at that point, considering that it was double that price just this time last year.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£1090.75
£1090.75£1156.94£1153.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2022 at 12:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, newegg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.