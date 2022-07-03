All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Graphics card prices have dropped a whopping 57% since January, yay!

Graphics card prices are dropping everywhere: retail, second hand markets, and GPUs used for crypto mining. GPU prices are DOWN.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 9:57 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The price of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards have been dropping for a while now, being a combination of a few things... but now we have some firmer numbers: GPU prices have dropped by around 57% since January 2022 alone.

Graphics card prices have dropped a whopping 57% since January, yay! 523 | TweakTown.com

In a new piece, Jarrod Walton @ Tom's Hardware reports that graphics card prices are dropping all over the place in both retail and second-hand markets. There's a bunch of data there that shows that retailers are offering their usual deals and promotions (free games) which saw graphics card prices dropping by an average of 3% over the last month.

But when we look to eBay, a much larger 14% drop in graphics card prices has been noted... and then for previous-gen graphics cards that drop is bigger at 17% in the last month. Graphics cards are now selling at below MSRP, but with GPUs being used in crypto mining farms... it's a tricky position to be in. Still, lower graphics card prices are a fantastic thing to see.

Now, let's take a different look at things: NVIDIA is reportedly wanting to cut their orders for next-gen 5nm GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). But TSMC has NVIDIA pushed over a barrel: they made NVIDIA pay up front, as they were defecting from Samsung and needing TSMC to build their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs.

TSMC could give NVIDIA a single concession: allowing them to delay the first shipments by 1 quarter, or shift them into Q1 2023.

But, NVIDIA would then be responsible for finding replacement customers for any vacated production capacity. If this happened, it gives NVIDIA a chance to get rid of the "enormous channel inventory and used GPUs dumped into the market by miners, wants to cust orders for the next-generation 5nm RTX 40 series" that I covered in the same article, above.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1094.05
$1094.05$1083.00$1099.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2022 at 9:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.