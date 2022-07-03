Graphics card prices have dropped a whopping 57% since January, yay!

Graphics card prices are dropping everywhere: retail, second hand markets, and GPUs used for crypto mining. GPU prices are DOWN.

The price of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards have been dropping for a while now, being a combination of a few things... but now we have some firmer numbers: GPU prices have dropped by around 57% since January 2022 alone.

In a new piece, Jarrod Walton @ Tom's Hardware reports that graphics card prices are dropping all over the place in both retail and second-hand markets. There's a bunch of data there that shows that retailers are offering their usual deals and promotions (free games) which saw graphics card prices dropping by an average of 3% over the last month.

But when we look to eBay, a much larger 14% drop in graphics card prices has been noted... and then for previous-gen graphics cards that drop is bigger at 17% in the last month. Graphics cards are now selling at below MSRP, but with GPUs being used in crypto mining farms... it's a tricky position to be in. Still, lower graphics card prices are a fantastic thing to see.

Now, let's take a different look at things: NVIDIA is reportedly wanting to cut their orders for next-gen 5nm GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). But TSMC has NVIDIA pushed over a barrel: they made NVIDIA pay up front, as they were defecting from Samsung and needing TSMC to build their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs.

TSMC could give NVIDIA a single concession: allowing them to delay the first shipments by 1 quarter, or shift them into Q1 2023.

But, NVIDIA would then be responsible for finding replacement customers for any vacated production capacity. If this happened, it gives NVIDIA a chance to get rid of the "enormous channel inventory and used GPUs dumped into the market by miners, wants to cust orders for the next-generation 5nm RTX 40 series" that I covered in the same article, above.