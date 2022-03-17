All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA is lowering the cost of GeForce GPUs by up to 12%, here's why

NVIDIA reportedly informed AIB partners that it's decreasing the cost for its GPUs by between 8-12%, gamers will feel it soon.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 8:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like there might be some quick price relief on NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, with NVIDIA reportedly lowering the cost of its GPUs by up to 12% to AICs, which will then filter down to you: the consumer.

NVIDIA is lowering the cost of GeForce GPUs by up to 12%, here's why 519 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA has reportedly informed AICs of a "decrease in its cost basis which it will be passing on to AICs and who will be passing it on to SIs (system integrators) in return", according to Wccftech. We might not see the price drops instantly, as there are still supply issues, cryptocurrency mining is still very popular, and more.

Wccftech continues: "we have received word that NVIDIA has informed AICs that it saw a lowering in its cost of manufacturing by around 8 to 12% which it will pass on to AICs. AICs in return will pass this saving on to SIs where it should eventually end up saving a few dollars in the gamer's pocket".

You know what? Anything to lower the price of graphics cards for gamers, so bring it on.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1449.99
$1449.99$1569.99$1929.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2022 at 6:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.