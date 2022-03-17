NVIDIA is lowering the cost of GeForce GPUs by up to 12%, here's why

NVIDIA reportedly informed AIB partners that it's decreasing the cost for its GPUs by between 8-12%, gamers will feel it soon.

It looks like there might be some quick price relief on NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, with NVIDIA reportedly lowering the cost of its GPUs by up to 12% to AICs, which will then filter down to you: the consumer.

NVIDIA has reportedly informed AICs of a "decrease in its cost basis which it will be passing on to AICs and who will be passing it on to SIs (system integrators) in return", according to Wccftech. We might not see the price drops instantly, as there are still supply issues, cryptocurrency mining is still very popular, and more.

Wccftech continues: "we have received word that NVIDIA has informed AICs that it saw a lowering in its cost of manufacturing by around 8 to 12% which it will pass on to AICs. AICs in return will pass this saving on to SIs where it should eventually end up saving a few dollars in the gamer's pocket".

You know what? Anything to lower the price of graphics cards for gamers, so bring it on.