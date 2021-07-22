All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NASA on high alert after Moon changes orbit, high-flooding projected

TechTubers saying GPU prices will drop soon is 'absolute BULLS**T'

There are some TechTubers saying GPU prices are going to crash soon, but reliable leaker says that this is 'absolute BULLS**T'.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 22 2021 9:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've been expecting GPU prices to come down because you're hearing your favorite TechTubers say prices will fall back down by the end of summer... sorry, but yeah that is "absolute BULLS**T" says Tom from Moore's Law is Dead, and I agree.

In the video at the 9-minute mark, Tom goes into detail that even if AMD were able to launch 500,000+ of its new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards... and NVIDIA pushed out 1 million+ of its stockpiled GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards that this still wouldn't satisfy demand.

According to his sources, there are well over 2 million PC gamers who are still itching to secure themselves a new Ampere or RDNA 2 graphics card. Tom continues that there would be 1/6 of the supply required, at most -- adding: "TechTubers only have 1 part of the picture, and these cards are coming -- and they are -- prices will go down slowly, but don't expect them to crash overnight".

Tom continued: "Some TechTubers are acting like everything is going to be below MSRP before the end of summer" based on everyone I can talk to in supply chains that is absolute bullshit".

"There is still a ton of gamer demand, quantifiable millions of gamers want cards -- still, there'll be downwards pressure on pricing, it won't be a crash of MSRP overnight. This is undoubtedly also because GDDR6 and packaging prices, and tariffs are also up -- it actually costs more to make these cards now".

TechTubers saying GPU prices will drop soon is 'absolute BULLS**T' 504 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming (12G-P5-3657-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$885.00
$885.00$898.99$809.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2021 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.