TechTubers saying GPU prices will drop soon is 'absolute BULLS**T'

There are some TechTubers saying GPU prices are going to crash soon, but reliable leaker says that this is 'absolute BULLS**T'.

If you've been expecting GPU prices to come down because you're hearing your favorite TechTubers say prices will fall back down by the end of summer... sorry, but yeah that is "absolute BULLS**T" says Tom from Moore's Law is Dead, and I agree.

In the video at the 9-minute mark, Tom goes into detail that even if AMD were able to launch 500,000+ of its new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards... and NVIDIA pushed out 1 million+ of its stockpiled GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards that this still wouldn't satisfy demand.

According to his sources, there are well over 2 million PC gamers who are still itching to secure themselves a new Ampere or RDNA 2 graphics card. Tom continues that there would be 1/6 of the supply required, at most -- adding: "TechTubers only have 1 part of the picture, and these cards are coming -- and they are -- prices will go down slowly, but don't expect them to crash overnight".

Tom continued: "Some TechTubers are acting like everything is going to be below MSRP before the end of summer" based on everyone I can talk to in supply chains that is absolute bullshit".

"There is still a ton of gamer demand, quantifiable millions of gamers want cards -- still, there'll be downwards pressure on pricing, it won't be a crash of MSRP overnight. This is undoubtedly also because GDDR6 and packaging prices, and tariffs are also up -- it actually costs more to make these cards now".