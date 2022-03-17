All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs now cheaper, as RTX 3090 Ti arrives

NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is now under 2000 EUR for the first time since August 2021, yay.

Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 11:25 PM CDT
NVIDIA is dropping the price of its GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs across the world, with the current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 dropping to under 2000 EUR in Germany and Austria... for the first time since August 2021.

3DCenter.org has been keeping track of the prices of the GeForce RTX 3090, where the RTX 3090 was a bonkers 3199 EUR back on May 16, 2021 -- floating down to around 2500 EUR in the first few days of 2022 -- and now under 2000 EUR for the first time since August 29, 2021 (when they dropped down to 1999 EUR, but freaking blew up to 2800 EUR on November 21).

It's not just in Europe, but Down Under here in Australia my fellow Aussies at HardwareUnboxed have seen the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 drop by 35% in a single day. The GPU dropped from $2299 AUD ($1685 USD or so) down to $1499 AUD ($1100 USD or so). That's still expensive, but hey... a huge 35% price drop can't be sneezed at.

But also remember... NVIDIA has reportedly dropped prices with AIB partners by 8-12% according to the recent exclusive reports from Wccftech... the day after, GeForce RTX 30 series GPU pricing starts dropping worldwide. Party on, Garth... or Jensen.

