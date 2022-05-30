All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple poised to unveil 'realityOS' for its AR headset at WWDC 2022

Apple is expected to unleash our first look at its AR headset, with a new trademark filed for 'realityOS' ahead of WWDC 2022.

Published Mon, May 30 2022 6:13 PM CDT
Apple is gearing up for a huge event at its WWDC 2022 on June 8, where we are now seeing reports of references to "realityOS" in recent trademark filings.

Apple is still working on its AR headset, which has been plagued by issues in the last few months but ahead of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) we are ramping up for a tease of its AR headset on June 8. Vox Media product manager Parker Ortolani tweeted that "It cannot be a coincidence that the "realityOS" trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn't exist and is specifically for "wearable computer hardware" is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022".

Ortolani shared not one but two filings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which he noticed was registered by a company called Realityo Systems LLC... which is probably just a shell company so that no one sniffs to close to Apple and discovers what's going on... until now. It's not the first time Apple has used a shell company for a product release: previous versions of its macOS share the same address as Yosemite Research LLC, the shell company hiding those macOS operating systems.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

