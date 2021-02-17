Apple's foldable iPhone could have LG providing foldable display

Apple could get help from LG Display on foldable iPhone development, with the companies working together on foldable OLED panels.

The rumblings of Apple's future foldable iPhone have been coming in larger numbers over the last few weeks, with a new rumor that Apple has LG helping it with display tech for its foldable iPhone.

DigiTimes reports that LG will be collaborating with Apple on its foldable iPhone with its future foldable OLED technology, instead of Samsung which was the company most thought Apple would use for the display side of things on the foldable iPhone. It seems LG will instead be helping with the foldable iPhone development with some foldable OLED panel tech.

The new report is just that -- LG is reportedly working with Apple on the foldable iPhone, but we don't know anything apart from that. It's been reported that there are a couple of foldable iPhone prototypes in the wild, one of them being a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold from Samsung.