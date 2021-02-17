All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's foldable iPhone could have LG providing foldable display

Apple could get help from LG Display on foldable iPhone development, with the companies working together on foldable OLED panels.

Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 8:08 PM CST
The rumblings of Apple's future foldable iPhone have been coming in larger numbers over the last few weeks, with a new rumor that Apple has LG helping it with display tech for its foldable iPhone.

DigiTimes reports that LG will be collaborating with Apple on its foldable iPhone with its future foldable OLED technology, instead of Samsung which was the company most thought Apple would use for the display side of things on the foldable iPhone. It seems LG will instead be helping with the foldable iPhone development with some foldable OLED panel tech.

The new report is just that -- LG is reportedly working with Apple on the foldable iPhone, but we don't know anything apart from that. It's been reported that there are a couple of foldable iPhone prototypes in the wild, one of them being a clamshell design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold from Samsung.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

