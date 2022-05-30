Mystery PlayStation live games: MLB The Show 23 & Last of Us Factions?

Sony plans to release three live games in FY22, and the slate may include Naughty Dog's new Last of Us Factions multiplayer.

Sony plans to release 3 live games from now until March 2023, and we may know what these titles are.

Sony is doubling-down on live games as part of its new PlayStation business model revamp. The company plans to release 12 live games by March 2025, and 3 of these games will launch during this fiscal year. From now until March 2023, Sony wants to release 3 live service titles onto the market.

Clues may indicate what to expect from the slate of unannounced titles. In a recent Q&A session, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan says Destiny is not one of these titles. "Destiny is not included in the 3 games slated for FY22. The two other ones are yet to be announced," he said.

Okay, so what are the 3 games? One of them is MLB The Show 22; the baseball game launched in April 2022, which is the very beginning of Sony's FY22 period. Another game could be MLB The Show 23, assuming the game does not launch after the March 31 cutoff date.

That leaves us with another mystery game. Could it be Naughty Dog's new standalone multiplayer game? Dubbed "Factions," it's believed this new multiplayer experience is built off of The Last of Us' original factions multiplayer gametype included in the original PS3 title. The next iteration is expected to use The Last Of Us Part II's new mechanics and visuals to deliver a separate monetized experience on PS4 and PS5. It's also possible Factions will launch on PC with cross-play.

If MLB The Show 23 is not included then it may be one of the new live games from Firesprite or Haven Studios, both of which were recently acquired by Sony.

