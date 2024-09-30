Horizon Online is Guerrilla's next game, Horizon 3 may be years away

A lot of people are currently working on Sony's new live service Horizon online game, which is expected to be co-developed by Lineage MMO master NCSoft.

While Sony has cancelled Naughty Dog's planned Last of Us online game, Horizon's live service project is still happening and a lot of developers are reportedly working on the project.

Rising costs and high risks have forced Sony to re-think its original live service plan. The company wanted to have 12 live games on the market by FY25, but this number was cut in half, with six projects on the slate and the other six being delayed indefinitely. Sony has already released three of these games, including the mega-hit Helldivers 2, MLB The Show 24, and the failed shooter Concord. So what will the remaining 3 projects be?

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, one of these games is the often-rumored co-op game set in Guerrilla's best-selling Horizon universe.

"And their plan...[it looks like] Horizon Online is their next product, not the third single-player game. So, that one may be ways off," Schreier said in a recent episode of the Spawncast.

"Sony PlayStation's live service initiative was no joke, everybody was like...it's live service games all around. Horizon is one of the few ones that hasn't been cancelled or hasn't come out and flopped the way Concord did. A lot of people are working on that."

Not much is officially known about the Horizon live service game, but reports indicate that the project will be co-developed by the MMORPG masters at NCSoft, who have operated the popular MMO Lineage II for 21 years.

With decades of expertise in live games and MMORPG management, NCSoft is a fantastic partner for Sony's endeavor, and the studio has an impressive track record of earnings--NCSoft's top 5 franchises, including Lineage, Guild Wars, Blade & Soul, and AION, have earned a combined $13.5 billion in lifetime revenues.

The multiplayer Horizon live game is also expected to release simultaneously across PS5 and PC.