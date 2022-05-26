20% of PlayStation's first-party games will be on mobile by 2025

Sony is investing heavily into mobile and plans to make 1/5th of its first-party games for the billion-dollar smartphone market.

Sony is ramping up for big diversification. PlayStation is no longer limited to consoles, and Sony has already brought its games to PC. Now it's shifting towards mobile, too.

In a recent 2022 Business Strategy Meeting presentation, Sony has confirmed its plans for significant expansion across PC and mobile. By 2025, Sony expects a whopping 20% of its first-party titles onto mobile. This aligns with the company's heavy push into live services as most mobile titles should be live games.

Sony is also tapping Lasengle, the developers of its popular and successful Fate Grand Order game, to help lead its mobile ambitions. Lasengle is working on new projects and Sony says it will synergize well with other teams and games.

The idea is to have all of PlayStation's game division branches working together the best they can, and it wouldn't be unusual to see Lasengle advising and co-operating with other teams like, say, Guerrilla Games, Firesprite, or even Naughty Dog.

Sony's rationale is clear: The mobile games market is expected to grow to $166 billion and make up 57.8% of total games industry revenues by 2025. Sony wants to be ready to tap this market with a slate of new mobile experiences based on key first-party IPs.