All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony: Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo TV shows don't have deals yet

Upcoming God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo TV shows do not have finalized streaming deals with Netflix or Amazon, Sony says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 27 2022 11:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The upcoming Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo TV shows do not have finalized deals with streaming services, Sony has today clarified.

Sony: Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo TV shows don't have deals yet 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a recent business presentation, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed that 10 new shows and films based on PlayStation games were in production. Vinciquerra revealed three new projects during the Q&A portion: shows based on Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo are in active development.

"We have roughly 10 projects in development right now. God of War at Prime Video and Apple TV, and we have Twisted Metal at Peacock. We're also working on another one, a game called Gran Turismo. So we have lots of IP coming and many other projects we're thinking about putting into production," Vinciquerra said.

"We have a very, very robust lineup of PlayStation IP coming. Uncharted did really, really well as our first effort in combination with PlayStation IP--it's over $400 million in box office and has set a very good path for us."

Sony: Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo TV shows don't have deals yet 2 | TweakTown.com

Now Sony has clarified that none of these three new shows have secured official, finalized deals with streaming partners. Note that God of War was billed as being in development for both Apple TV and Prime Video, which are both competing services.

The follow disclaimer was shown during a replay of the Sony Pictures Q&A session:

Sony: Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo TV shows don't have deals yet 3 | TweakTown.com

"Note Film and television deals for God of War, Gran Turismo, and Horizon are still in discussion and are not finalized at this time. Conversations with production/distribution partners are still ongoing."

The following TV shows have been announced and confirmed:

  • The Last Of Us - HBO Max TV show
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Film
  • Twisted Metal - Peacock TV Show
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • God of War
  • Gran Turismo
Buy at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.00
$59.00$59.00$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2022 at 10:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:irwebmeeting.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.