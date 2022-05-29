All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony made $2 billion from these five free-to-play PS4 games

Sony has made over $2 billion in PlayStation Store revenues from five of gaming's most-popular free-to-play live service games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 29 2022 12:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony made over $2 billion in PlayStation Store revenues from five of gaming's most popular free-to-play games.

Sony made billion from these five free-to-play PS4 games 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony's latest business presentation shows significant growth in live service earnings. As gaming's largest platform holder, Sony generates billions every year from add-on content/microtransactions (over $7 billion in FY21, to be more exact). Third-party companies like Epic, Activision, and EA are making billions of dollars every year from F2P live games--now Sony wants in on the action, and is developing a fleet of live games to hit the market.

The presentation also shows how much some of these F2P games make on PS4. According to the slides, five major free-to-play games made up 25% of total PS Store spending on the PS4: Fortnite, Genshin Impact, Warzone, Apex Legends, and Rocket League. We know that the PS4 made up 65% of total PS Store revenues, and that add-on + digital software earnings for FY21 total about $8 billion. So a quick bit of match shows that these five live games made $2.058 billion in PS Store spending.

Sony made $2 billion from these five free-to-play PS4 games 222 | TweakTown.com

Sony plans to release three live service games during the fiscal year ending March 2023 in hopes of penetrating this market. Sony's Bungie acquisition is also expected to be finalized in during Q3, which is the most profitable timeframe of the year for Sony.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $71.99
CAD $70.99CAD $73.37CAD $78.03
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2022 at 12:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.