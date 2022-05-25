LG UltraGear monitors: first VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification

LG's new UltraGear monitors are the first to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification: 27GP950 and 27GP850 models.

LG launched multiple new UltraGear gaming monitors at Computex 2022 this week, but the two smaller 27-inch gaming monitors are the very first with VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification.

The new LG UltraGear 27GP950 and 27GP850 both feature a 27-inch Nano IPS-based panel, with LG announcing the two monitors "fulfilled the mandated scores across VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display CTS, including numerous fundamental measures such as refresh rate, screen flicker, and response time".

How do the new VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification logos help you? Well, the new logo will help customers work out and compare the variable rate refresh (VRR) performance of the gaming display, before they purchase it. When you're buying a premium gaming monitor, the new logo will help you absolutely know that, I guess.

Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) needs display companies to "fulfill the specific and strict prerequisites of the VESA AdaptiveSync Display Compliance Test Specification. VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display CTS utilizes over fifty test standards to specify clear benchmarks for evaluating monitors' and laptops' VRR abilities. With heightened refresh rates, speedy Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response times, and low latency, both UltraGear gaming monitors completed or surpassed the test scores established in VESA's new open criterion".

Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company said: "We are proud the LG UltraGear became the first-ever monitors to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. With upcoming 2022 models including UltraGear 27GP95R, we will not only meet the high standards of VESA's performance tests, but also satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today's consumers".

Jim Choate, compliance program manager, VESA added: "The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display CTS creates a clear, consistent standard for display performance of gaming monitors and helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. World's first products to wear the new AdaptiveSync Display logo, LG's UltraGear gaming monitors performed remarkably well in all applicable tests".