LG UltraGear 45GX990A: world's first 45-inch bendable 5K OLED gaming monitor debuts at CES 2025

LG unveils its new UltraGear GX9 series: the world's first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor, 45-inch ultrawide 5K monitor debuts in full at CES 2025.

LG will unveil its new UltraGear GX9 gaming monitor family at CES 2025, with the flagship 45GX990A which is the world's first bendable 45-inch 5K OLED gaming monitor. Check it out:

The new LG UltraGear 45GX990A gaming monitor features LG's advanced WOLED panel technology, with high brightness, true blacks, stunning colors, and optimized curvature. The GX9 series has LG's in-house Anti-Glare and Low Reflection (AGLR) coating that reduces screen reflections and glare, perfect for gamers even sitting in brighter rooms.

LG's new UltraGear 45GX990A and 45GX950A gaming monitors both feature 45-inch, 21:9 aspect ratios and an ultra-high 5K2K resolution -- which is a first for OLED monitors. The bendable 45-inch OLED panel can smoothly transition from a completely flat OLED panel, to a 900R curvature within seconds. There's also a Dual-Mode feature that switches between resolutions and refresh rates, and an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time.

The 4-side Virtually Borderless design and slim bezels increase immersion, with 125 PPI and RGWB subpixel layout, improving the readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks easier than ever before.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said: "The UltraGear GX9 series sets a new standard for OLED gaming monitors, combining groundbreaking display technology with smart features that expand and enhance the user experience. From the world's first 5K2K OLED gaming monitors with second-generation Dual-Mode to smart gaming monitors with built-in webOS, the GX9 lineup pushes the boundaries to deliver maximum value and enjoyment for our customers".

LG's new UltraGear GX9 gaming monitor family will be unveiled at CES 2025, and we'll be on the ground to deliver you content from the showfloor.