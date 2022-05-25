LG UltraGear 32GQ950 gaming monitor: 31.5-inch 4K up to 160Hz with OC

LG UltraGear's new 32GQ950 gaming monitor: 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel with 4K at up to 160Hz (OC) with 1ms GtG, G-SYNC and FreeSync.

LG UltraGear just unveiled its first-ever OLED gaming monitor, but there was also the introduction of the UltraGear 32GQ950.

The new LG UltraGear 32GQ950 gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel, with a native 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate: overclockable to 160Hz. LG says that the "new UltraGear lineup delivers beautiful, vivid picture quality and lightning-quick response time - the two 32-inchers courtesy of LG's advanced Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display technology".

LG's new UltraGear 32GQ950 is also the company's first 4K monitor to use ATW Polarizer technology, which the company says improves the panel's ability to ensure lively, accurate colors and deep, dark blacks across a wide viewing angle. We've also got VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, with a high peak brightness of up to 1000 nits.

Computex 2022 has seen LG unveil not just the new UltraGear 32GQ950, but the new UltraGear 48GQ900 -- a new 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor.

The UltraGear 32GQ950 rocks a 31.5-inch 4K (up to 160Hz) Nano IPS panel, and then we've got the new UltraGear 32GQ850 which has the same panel size but drops the resolution not 1440p and increases the refresh rate to a huge 240Hz (up to 260Hz OC). The 32GQ850 uses the same Nano IPS panel, but drops down to VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

LG has 1ms GTG on both of its new UltraGear 32GQ850 + 32GQ950 gaming monitors, and are NVIDIA G-SYNC + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.

LG provides some great connectivity here (take a big hint, ASUS) with 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector on each of the UltraGear gaming monitors. This provides all the resolution and refresh rate goodness you need through a single cable.