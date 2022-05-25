All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG UltraGear 48GQ900: 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, 4K up to 138Hz

LG UltraGear's first OLED gaming monitor is here: the 48GQ900 with native 4K 120Hz (OC up to 138Hz) and a 0.1ms response time.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 3:34 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, May 25 2022 4:10 AM CDT
LG UltraGear has just announced its first OLED gaming monitor, introducing the new LG UltraGear 48Q900.

The new LG UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitor has a huge 48-inch OLED panel, with a native 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate -- which is overclockable by the way, up to 138Hz -- with an 0.1ms response time. LG is offering beautiful color reproduction and contrast thanks to its OLED panel technology, as well as LG's anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating.

AGLR reduces visual distractions so that users (gamers) can focus their attention on the gameplay, something that will help you in brighter environments (whether they're lights inside of your house, and room or whether it's sunlight through the window).

LG UltraGear 48GQ900: 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, 4K up to 138Hz 02 | TweakTown.com

Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company said: "The latest LG UltraGear gaming monitors apply cutting-edge technology and design to raise the bar for the gaming display category. Ideal for both PC and console gaming, our new monitors offer features and capabilities that take the entire gaming experience to the next level. We will continue to solidify the UltraGear brand's strong reputation with innovative products that put the needs of gamers first".

NEWS SOURCES:bilibili.com, manzlab.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

