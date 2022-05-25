All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's new UltraGear 32GQ850: 31.5-inch 1440p at a crazy 260Hz with OC

LG UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitor: 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel with 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution @ 240Hz, up to 260Hz with OC.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 5:20 AM CDT
LG has unveiled a trio of kick-ass new UltraGear gaming monitors, with the introduction of the first-ever OLED gaming monitor in its UltraGear family, a new 32-inch 4K up to 160Hz monitor, and a new 32-inch 1440p up to an insane 260Hz monitor.

LG's new UltraGear 32GQ850: 31.5-inch 1440p at a crazy 260Hz with OC 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel, with a native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate (up to 260Hz with OC). LG is using its ATX Polarizer technology on both of its new 32-inch UltraGear monitors, which the company says "guarantees seamless visuals and consistent colors from almost any vantage point".

LG knocks down to VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification on its UltraGear 32GQ850 -- down from the DisplayHDR 1000 certification on the UltraGear 32GQ950. LG has 1ms GTG on both of its new UltraGear 32GQ850 + 32GQ950 gaming monitors, and are NVIDIA G-SYNC + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.

Read more: LG UltraGear 48GQ900: 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, 4K up to 138Hz

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Computex 2022 has seen LG unveil not just the new UltraGear 32GQ950, but the new UltraGear 48GQ900 -- a new 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor.

LG's new UltraGear 32GQ850: 31.5-inch 1440p at a crazy 260Hz with OC 02 | TweakTown.com

LG provides some great connectivity here (take a big hint, ASUS) with 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector on each of the UltraGear gaming monitors. This provides all the resolution and refresh rate goodness you need through a single cable.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

