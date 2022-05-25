LG's new UltraGear 32GQ850: 31.5-inch 1440p at a crazy 260Hz with OC

LG has unveiled a trio of kick-ass new UltraGear gaming monitors, with the introduction of the first-ever OLED gaming monitor in its UltraGear family, a new 32-inch 4K up to 160Hz monitor, and a new 32-inch 1440p up to an insane 260Hz monitor.

The new UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel, with a native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate (up to 260Hz with OC). LG is using its ATX Polarizer technology on both of its new 32-inch UltraGear monitors, which the company says "guarantees seamless visuals and consistent colors from almost any vantage point".

LG knocks down to VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification on its UltraGear 32GQ850 -- down from the DisplayHDR 1000 certification on the UltraGear 32GQ950. LG has 1ms GTG on both of its new UltraGear 32GQ850 + 32GQ950 gaming monitors, and are NVIDIA G-SYNC + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.

Computex 2022 has seen LG unveil not just the new UltraGear 32GQ950, but the new UltraGear 48GQ900 -- a new 48-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor.

LG provides some great connectivity here (take a big hint, ASUS) with 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector on each of the UltraGear gaming monitors. This provides all the resolution and refresh rate goodness you need through a single cable.