LG drops the curtain on 5K gaming monitors that earned a world's first

LG has debuted its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo at CES 2026, and to kick things off with this new product lineup LG is releasing three flagship models.
The first is the 39GX950B, a 39-inch 5K OLED gaming monitor that comes equipped with an on-device AI solution that LG states enables the delivery of 5K clarity without the need for GPU upgrades. LG explained in a press release that the 39GX950B will also be coming with LG Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, which provides improvements to brightness, color accuracy, and the longevity of the display.
Additionally, the 39GX950B is a dual mode monitor, meaning it can switch from its 5K at 165Hz refresh rate to 2K at 330Hz. Furthermore, the display has a 0.3ms (GtG) response time, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 1500R curvature.
Moving to the 27GM950B, LG has outfitted this display with a 5K resolution on a new MiniLED panel, marking a world's first for the company. LG explains the 27GM950B features 2,304 local dimming zones, and the new MiniLED implementation minimizes halo effects that are common on high-resolution MiniLED displays. The 27GM950B also features the on-device AI solution.
Next is the 52G930B, which LG has also claimed a world's first for as the display is now deemed the world's largest 52-inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor. LG explained it's introducing a new class of large-format gaming displays with the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor. It features a vertical viewing height of standard 42-inch 16:9 display, which is then stretched horizontally for a 12:9 panoramic view.
"The new UltraGear evo marks a definitive turning point, signaling the end of compromises in gaming display performance. With innovations like industry-first 5K AI Upscaling, the lineup ensures that whether gamers prefer perfect blacks, unmatched brightness, or expansive scale, they can enjoy the same high standard of performance, clarity and immersion in high resolution.
This reflects our excellence in delivering high-resolution technology not only to the B2C gaming market but also through precision-driven B2B solutions like medical monitors," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company