LG drops the curtain on 5K gaming monitors that earned a world's first

LG has unveiled three new gaming monitors at CES 2026, with two being world's first and one breaking into a new class of gaming monitor.

TL;DR: LG launched its UltraGear evo premium gaming monitors at CES 2026, featuring three flagship models with groundbreaking 5K resolutions, AI upscaling, and advanced OLED and MiniLED technologies. Highlights include ultra-fast refresh rates, superior color accuracy, and the world's largest 52-inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming display for immersive performance.

LG has debuted its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo at CES 2026, and to kick things off with this new product lineup LG is releasing three flagship models.

The first is the 39GX950B, a 39-inch 5K OLED gaming monitor that comes equipped with an on-device AI solution that LG states enables the delivery of 5K clarity without the need for GPU upgrades. LG explained in a press release that the 39GX950B will also be coming with LG Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, which provides improvements to brightness, color accuracy, and the longevity of the display.

Additionally, the 39GX950B is a dual mode monitor, meaning it can switch from its 5K at 165Hz refresh rate to 2K at 330Hz. Furthermore, the display has a 0.3ms (GtG) response time, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 1500R curvature.

Moving to the 27GM950B, LG has outfitted this display with a 5K resolution on a new MiniLED panel, marking a world's first for the company. LG explains the 27GM950B features 2,304 local dimming zones, and the new MiniLED implementation minimizes halo effects that are common on high-resolution MiniLED displays. The 27GM950B also features the on-device AI solution.

Next is the 52G930B, which LG has also claimed a world's first for as the display is now deemed the world's largest 52-inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor. LG explained it's introducing a new class of large-format gaming displays with the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor. It features a vertical viewing height of standard 42-inch 16:9 display, which is then stretched horizontally for a 12:9 panoramic view.

