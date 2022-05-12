All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD next-gen Zen 4 CPU rumors: huge 15-24% faster IPC than Zen 3

AMD's new Zen 4 is a 'bigger deal than Zen 3 was' and has higher all-core boost CPU clocks, 15-24% IPC improvement over Zen 3.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 12 2022 8:15 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is a "bigger deal than Zen 3 was" according to the latest leaks, and that's obvious by now... AMD is once again going to be delivering the goods with some CPU domination later this year.

AMD next-gen Zen 4 CPU rumors: huge 15-24% faster IPC than Zen 3 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead says that Zen 4 is generally referenced as "a bigger deal than Zen 3 was" but also adds that "it's not expected to be quite as memorable as Zen 2". He has "very high confidence" in his sources saying Zen 4 will have double the L2 cache per CPU core than Zen 3 (1MB) and the same amount of L3 cache (4MB per core).

Zen 4 has a "massive upgrade" in I/O across the board: PCIe 5.0, DDR5 + LPDDR5, more PCIe lanes, and more over Zen 3. AVX-512 performance is being stated as "comparable to Ice Lake-X" with the same threat counts and CPU clocks, but a huge 50% faster than Zen 3 chips with the same CPU clocks.

Now, the IPC performance improvements are what we're all here for... with Tom saying his sources think we'll see a large 15-24% improvement in IPC over Zen 3. CPU clock speeds will be 8-14% higher (sustained boost) with Tom adding that he's "directly told a lot of the more wild IPC claims are likely overestimating IPC and underestimating clockspeeds".

Bring it on, I say! AMD is on FIRE.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

