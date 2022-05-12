AMD next-gen Zen 4 CPU rumors: huge 15-24% faster IPC than Zen 3
AMD's new Zen 4 is a 'bigger deal than Zen 3 was' and has higher all-core boost CPU clocks, 15-24% IPC improvement over Zen 3.
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is a "bigger deal than Zen 3 was" according to the latest leaks, and that's obvious by now... AMD is once again going to be delivering the goods with some CPU domination later this year.
In a new video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead says that Zen 4 is generally referenced as "a bigger deal than Zen 3 was" but also adds that "it's not expected to be quite as memorable as Zen 2". He has "very high confidence" in his sources saying Zen 4 will have double the L2 cache per CPU core than Zen 3 (1MB) and the same amount of L3 cache (4MB per core).
Zen 4 has a "massive upgrade" in I/O across the board: PCIe 5.0, DDR5 + LPDDR5, more PCIe lanes, and more over Zen 3. AVX-512 performance is being stated as "comparable to Ice Lake-X" with the same threat counts and CPU clocks, but a huge 50% faster than Zen 3 chips with the same CPU clocks.
- Read more: AMD Zen 4 'Raphael' CPU: 8-core CPU @ 5.2GHz with RDNA 2 GPU tested
- Read more: AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0
- Read more: AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs enter mass production soon
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 7000 series: Zen 4, DDR5, ready to battle Alder Lake in 2022
- Read more: AMD will support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 in 2022, but Intel has DDR5 first
Now, the IPC performance improvements are what we're all here for... with Tom saying his sources think we'll see a large 15-24% improvement in IPC over Zen 3. CPU clock speeds will be 8-14% higher (sustained boost) with Tom adding that he's "directly told a lot of the more wild IPC claims are likely overestimating IPC and underestimating clockspeeds".
Bring it on, I say! AMD is on FIRE.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: AMD teases free game bundle, without saying which games: but why?
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Remedy to push players to the edge of madness in Alan Wake 2