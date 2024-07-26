AMD Ryzen 9000 reviews, here's when you can read all about the new Ryzen 9 9950X and Zen 5 CPUs

We now know when we can expect official reviews to appear online for the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X.

Yesterday, we learned that AMD was delaying the launch of its new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs from July to August due to an unspecified quality issue with the initial production run. "Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units," AMD said.

With that, we've got new release and launch dates for the Ryzen 9000 Series, with the launch now spread out over two weeks. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X will launch on August 8. The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X will follow on August 15.

In the lead-up to the new Ryzen CPU generation launch, we've seen several leaked benchmark results, alongside the Ryzen 9 9950X pushed to 6.6 GHz with LN2 cooling - the anticipation is real. And now, thanks to Hardware Unboxed, we know when we can expect official reviews to appear online.

As part of the new video on the Ryzen 9000 delay, which confirms that the popular tech outlet has yet to receive review samples, Hardware Unboxed has confirmed the review embargo dates for the Ryzen 9000 Series line-up.

Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X - Review Embargo August 7, Retail Launch August 8.

Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X - Review Embargo August 14, Retail Launch August 15.

According to sources, some retailers have already received launch stock (which explains why this pre-release AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is popping up) and must return those to AMD while waiting for replacement stock. Reviewers are expected to receive stock very soon, so they have at least a week to test the new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X properly, which is the big one many people are waiting for.

What's weird is that we still haven't got official pricing info from AMD, which will factor into the purchasing decisions for many eyeing the new Zen 5 CPU launch. Especially now, in light of Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPU troubles. The following leaked prices are TBC.