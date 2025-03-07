AMD announces Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs arrive March 12, pricing is the same as last-gen

AMD has revealed that its Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are debuting next week, and are priced at $699 and $599 respectively.

TL;DR: AMD has revealed that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs are going on sale come March 12, priced at $699 and $599 respectively. In other words, these Zen 5 X3D processors maintain last generation's pricing. The 9950X3D features 16-cores with a 5.7GHz boost, while the 9900X3D has 12-cores and a 5.5GHz boost. AMD has revealed that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs are going on sale come March 12, priced at $699 and $599 respectively. In other words, these Zen 5 X3D processors maintain last generation's pricing. The 9950X3D features 16-cores with a 5.7GHz boost, while the 9900X3D has 12-cores and a 5.5GHz boost.

AMD has revealed the release date and pricing of its Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs, and these chips are turning up next week.

The pair of high-end 3D V-Cache offerings for the Zen 5 range will debut on March 12.

Pricing is set at $699 for the Ryzen 9950X3D and $599 for the Ryzen 9900X3D, which is exactly what the rumor mill claimed. Also, that release date was recently predicted as well (based on a leak from AMD in China).

This means that AMD has stuck with the same pricing as the last generation. That wasn't the case with the 9800X3D, as you're likely aware, which had a price increase (albeit it was a mild hike).

Remember that if these new Ryzen 9 X3D processors are anything like the last-gen models, it won't be all that long before you can get a decent discount on the chips (which are never as popular as the more affordable Ryzen 7 x800X3D model).

Indeed, if we look at the Ryzen 7900X3D, last summer this CPU dropped to a low (sale) price of $329, nearly half the original MSRP. There's no reason to believe that the new Ryzen 9 X3D chips won't eventually end up priced considerably lower, too.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is, of course, the 16-core flagship processor and this time around it offers a boost speed of up to 5.7GHz, with its 9900X3D 12-core sibling reaching up to 5.5GHz.

They should be excellent all-rounders, but gamers will still want to stick with the 9800X3D, as that'll give them about the same performance in gaming, for a substantially cheaper price (now it's in stock at the MSRP these days, we should note).