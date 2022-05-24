NVIDIA GeForce 512.95 drivers: ready for Hitman 3 + Sniper Elite 5

NVIDIA has just pushed out its latest GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL drivers, which have the usual best day-0 gaming experience for a couple of the latest games. You can grab them right here (786MB download).

Hitman 3 is getting its huge "Year 2" update which packs both NVIDIA DLSS support and ray tracing, as well as Sniper Elite 5 which isn't out yet -- but you've got the best day-0 gaming experience with these new GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL drivers.

NVIDIA didn't have too much to celebrate at Computex 2022, but the company did show off its hectic new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor: a new 1080p @ 500Hz (yes, 500FPS) with a brand new "E-TN" (Esports TN) panel. We also heard about 10 other games being announced NVIDIA DLSS, including the aforementioned Hitman 3 + Sniper Elite 5 as well as F1 22, and many more super-powered with DLSS tech.