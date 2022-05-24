All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce 512.95 drivers: ready for Hitman 3 + Sniper Elite 5

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL drivers: best day-0 gaming experience for Hitman 3, Sniper Elite 5, and more.

Published Tue, May 24 2022 8:54 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just pushed out its latest GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL drivers, which have the usual best day-0 gaming experience for a couple of the latest games. You can grab them right here (786MB download).

Hitman 3 is getting its huge "Year 2" update which packs both NVIDIA DLSS support and ray tracing, as well as Sniper Elite 5 which isn't out yet -- but you've got the best day-0 gaming experience with these new GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL drivers.

NVIDIA didn't have too much to celebrate at Computex 2022, but the company did show off its hectic new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor: a new 1080p @ 500Hz (yes, 500FPS) with a brand new "E-TN" (Esports TN) panel. We also heard about 10 other games being announced NVIDIA DLSS, including the aforementioned Hitman 3 + Sniper Elite 5 as well as F1 22, and many more super-powered with DLSS tech.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

